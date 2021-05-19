How To Whip up a No-Bake Tiramisu Using Tim Tams and Chocolate Ripple Biscuits

There are few things that will turn heads as quickly as a pack of Tim Tams. But those babies out at a party, and you’ll find the packet is polished off in minutes.

Katherine Sabbath seemingly understands the power of a well-placed Tim Tam and has decided to pair the well-loved Aussie biccy with another classic dessert: tiramisu.

Working with KitchenAid to promote the brand’s new Colour Of The Year, Honey, Sabbath has shared a recipe for chocolate ripple tiramisu that will have your lactose-intolerant pals cursing their guts (I know this because I am that person).

I was given the opportunity to attempt this recipe using a loaned KitchenAid Stand Mixer and a pile of tasty ingredients. And honestly, it was one of the easiest desserts I’ve ever made. …Even though I didn’t have a proper cake tin or baking paper on hand (I never bake).

The whole thing wouldn’t have taken longer than an hour to prepare, and although it’s suggested that you refrigerate the dish overnight, I found that after a few hours it was solid enough to eat (according to the opinions of yours truly and a couple of hungry pals).

One thing I will say is that this dish is rich. If you’re not much of a sweet tooth, you won’t be able to handle much. Oh, and don’t go too hard on the mixing speeds if making this at home – I accidentally painted my kitchen splashback with tiramisu mix that way.

Now, you’re probably wondering how to make this dish. Here’s the recipe for you.

How to make chocolate ripple tiramisu

What you’ll need:

500g cream cheese, softened (at room temperature)

150ml espresso coffee

100g dark chocolate, melted

3/4 cup (120g) icing sugar, sifted

1 x 250g packet Arnott’s Choc Ripple biscuits

To decorate: Tim Tams, chopped

Directions: