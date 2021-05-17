How to Watch Eurovision 2021 in Australia and What’s Different This Year

Get excited, Australia. One of our favourite times of year is upon us. Eurovision 2021 is here. The eccentric European song contest, which holds a dear place in the hearts of Australians, is set to kick off on May 18, 2021 (May 19, here in Aus).

To help you prepare for the colourful music event, we’ve pulled together a list of key details. Here’s everything you need to know about Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

When and where is Eurovision 2021 set to take place?

The event is set to run from May 19 to May 23, 2021 (Aussie dates).

As with many events in the pandemic times, Eurovision 2021 will look a little different. While the event will be held in a public venue – the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands – not all performers will be physically attending.

Australia’s Song Contest entrant, Montaigne, will be performing from Australia this year rather than travelling for the competition.

Montaigne gave a statement on the announcement, as shared by SBS:

“Despite that disappointment, it is still an immense privilege to be able to participate and compete in Eurovision, in its fandom and its processes, two years in a row. I have been able to submit two songs that I’m proud of and that have meant significant things to people,” she said.

In the case of those who cannot physically attend the event, like Montaigne, Eurovision has implemented rules around what can and cannot be included in live-taped recordings of performances. These are intended to be video recordings of live performances, not music videos.

Who is Australia’s Song Contest entrant?

Australia has been competing in Eurovision since 2015. For 2021, Montaigne will be the performer repping Australia with her song Technicolour.

The tune was written specifically for the event and was introduced to audiences for the first time when Montaigne performed it at the Sydney 2021 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Check out a sample of it in the Instagram post below.

Montaigne was also nominated as Australia’s representative for 2020.

Who else is competing this year?

There are 41 countries slated to compete in the contest for 2021. You can check out the list of competitors on the Eurovision website here.

How do I watch this year’s event in Australia?

SBS will broadcast the event for 2021 (as it traditionally does). They will air footage from the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 from 19 to 23 May. Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey will host the event for audiences Down Under.

SBS has shared the following schedule:

If you’re keen to vote, tune in on Wednesday, May 19 and Sunday, May 23.

Time to get into the Eurovision spirit, with Montaigne's 'Technicolour' in French. The 65th #Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast live on SBS and @SBSOnDemand from 19 to 23 May, with broadcasts on Friday 21 at 8.30pm, Saturday 22 at 8.30pm, and Sunday 23 at 7.30pm. pic.twitter.com/ZVO1x0SqqD — SBS Eurovision (@SBSEurovision) May 17, 2021

The countdown is officially on, but in the interim, you can watch Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga on Netflix to get a taste of that classic Eurovision energy.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.