How to Pick the Easiest Hanging Plants to Keep Alive Indoors

Hanging plants can make your place feel like a beautiful oasis, but when those plants’ colours begin to fade and their leaves dry out, it’s hard to save them, especially if you have no idea what is going on. Some hanging plants outgrow their pots, while others are victim to the common overwatering, and even the more resilient hanging plants will still need proper attention. Here are a few hanging plants to buy and how to keep them alive for longer.

How to care for a mistletoe cactus

Starting with one of the easiest hanging plants to care for, the mistletoe cactus doesn’t require much light or water, and only moderate humidity. Unlike common cacti, this plant grows in the rain forest needing more shade than sunlight. The mistletoe cactus has almost stick-like leaves that can grow up to six feet long. You can either buy a plant fully grown to care for, or cut a stem and plant it yourself.

Even though this is a rainforest plant, it still needs proper drainage and cactus soil. Line the pot with pebbles for drainage and make sure the pot has a drain hole and saucer to catch any excess water. Most succulent plants require the soil to dry completely before re-watering, but the mistletoe cactus doesn’t. You don’t need to water them as much, but keep the soil moist enough between waterings.

Also, be sure to mist the plants often since they’re used to a humid rainforest environment. Gardening Know How says, “Fertilize with a half dilution of cactus food from April to September, once per month. Water frequently in spring and summer, but suspend water in winter.”

How to care for Devil’s Ivy

Plants that require low light and not too much water are great for beginning planters. If you forget to water the plant, odds are good that it’ll still live once you get around to it.

Devil’s Ivy requires low to moderate sunlight. It’s not great with direct sunlight or total darkness, making it a perfect indoor plant — Water Devil’s Ivy just enough to keep the soil moist and not dry out the roots. You never want to see completely dry soil, but don’t let water pool in the pot.

These plants are pretty self-sufficient and don’t need extensive fertiliser. Epic Gardening says, “if you want to produce vigorous growth and foliage, give it a 20-20-20 mix.” You’ll want to avoid fertilizing during the winter months since it is more of a dormant time for the plant.

Unfortunately, though, this plant is highly poisonous to dogs, cats, and horses. Devil’s Ivy is great for the beginner planter, but not so great for pet lovers.

How to care for a spider plant

Spider plants are the ideal indoor hanging plants because they require little maintenance and actually prefer indirect sunlight. Direct sunlight can actually burn a spider plant, so make sure to place it offset from your windows or areas that get the brightest sun.

Watering your spider plant is fairly easy, as the plant thrives when the soil is allowed to dry completely between waterings. Plant site Bloomscape notes, “If you notice browning leaf tips, it can be from chemicals found in water, which cause build-up.” They recommend letting water sit in a container for a while, which makes your life easier anyway by just keeping a watering can around.

Spider plants don’t need excessive plant food, so fertilize twice a month in the spring and summer. These plants are perfect for the new plant owner.

How to care for a Boston fern

Boston ferns are tropical plants that grow voluminous with a small dose of love and care, but they do not enjoy direct sunlight, so keep out of your sunniest rooms. They do like to be kept moist, though, so regularly misting the leaves will keep them thriving. Make sure there is adequate drainage for the soil.

Ferns do require quite a bit of plant food to survive, so fertilizing is required every other week from April to September using liquid fertiliser at half strength. Plant site Garden Beast offers alternatives to store-bought fertiliser.

For a great organic fertiliser that brings your fern to life in the early springtime, mix 2-tablespoons of Epsom salts with a gallon of water, and feed it to your fern. The magnesium and effervescence of the salts boost the plant’s growth.

Boston ferns grow up to one foot, and hanging them gives the illusion of floating in space, making them a fun plant for your indoor garden.