How to Get a Refund If Yours Is One of the 5.4 Million Recalled Steamers

Of course, using any type of heat-based tool comes with the potential for user error and getting hurt. But for the people who own the 5.4 million handheld clothing steamers that were recently recalled, their chances of getting burned were even higher. Here’s what to know about the recall, including how to get a refund.

Which steamers are being recalled?

If you own a handheld clothing steamer, you’re going to want to check the manufacturing details. That’s because approximately 5.4 million units of the Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini have been recalled for their tendency to “expel, spray, or leak hot water during use, posing a serious burn hazard to consumers,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports.

Both steamers are manufactured by HSN: previously known as the “Home Shopping Network,” and before that, as the “Home Shopping Club.” But in addition to being sold on the HSN television channel and HSN.com, the recalled steamers were also sold in stores nationwide, as well as online at various retailers, including Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, and Lowes from January 2002 through December 2020.

The steamers went for between $US10 ($13) and $US30 ($38) individually, and between $US20 ($26) and $US50 ($64) in combination sets, and came in a variety of colours including black, white, red, purple, and teal. They were manufactured in China, and imported by Ingenious Designs LLC, of Ronkonkoma, NY — a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSN since 1999.

So far, HSN has received 227 reports of hot water spraying or leaking from the steamers — 106 of which were reports of burn injuries, including eight second-degree burns and six third-degree burns.

How to get a refund on your defective steamer

Anyone who owns one of the recalled handheld clothing steamers should stop using it immediately. Those who purchased their units between January 2018 to December 2020 are entitled to a full refund, while those who bought their steamers between January 2015 to December 2017 are eligible for a partial refund. Owners of steamers purchased prior to January 2015 are entitled to a voucher.

Regardless of which category you fall into, you need to contact HSN for specific instructions for getting your refund or voucher. You can do that by calling HSN at 855-654-0942 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visiting www.SteamerRecallSettlement.com or the HSN website, then clicking on “Recall Information.”