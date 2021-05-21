How To Choose the Right Sex Toy To Get You off

Oh hello, pals. Are you ready for our latest Sexhacker update? If not, too bad cause it’s here anyway.

Lovehoney recently did some investigating into masturbation habits in Australia and found (based on a sample of 1,000 people) that 75 per cent of people masturbate, with more than one in ten revealing they get off this way at least once a day.

With that considered, I thought I’d take a peek at the ways you can get some more enjoyment out of your solo play – specifically with the use of sex toys.

There’s a whole lot of variety out there and people experience pleasure in all kinds of ways, so it’s worth thinking about what will work for you before picking out a companion and naming it, y’know?

To help this process along, I sought out the assistance of someone who really knows what she’s talking about when it comes to sex. That would be Lovehoney Ambassador and resident Sexologist, Chantelle Otten.

She offered her advice on which sex toys best simulate specific sex acts; shared her tips on the devices that work best during certain sexual activities, and gave some insight into the incredible range on offer in the world of sex tech.

Let’s dig in, shall we?

There’s more variety out there than you may assume

While we’re getting more comfortable with sex talk (somewhat), many Aussies still aren’t aware of the full spectrum of options available in the sex tech market.

Otten explained, “There is still a lingering taboo around sex and sexuality, so people tend to shy away from open and honest conversations around sex tech and toys.

“Whilst most people may be aware of things like traditional dildos and rabbit vibrators, they may not know about the various clitoral stimulation toys, male masturbators, remote and app controlled sex toys, and vibrating cockring or anal toy options available on the market now.”

She went on to highlight the rise in eco-friendly toys in the market like “the new Lovehoney x Love Not War collection made using recycled materials and the Womanizer Premium Eco“.

There are also some exciting things happening in the world of sex toys suited to all kinds of bodies, which we love to see.

If you want to simulate a specific sex act…

There are a bunch of options available that seek to replicate the sensations of sex acts folks tend to enjoy. Otten shared a handful of suggestions that work particularly well.

The Blowmotion range are an innovative collection of male masturbators designed to feel like the real deal, simulating blow jobs.

range are an innovative collection of male masturbators designed to feel like the real deal, simulating blow jobs. If oral sex and clitoral stimulation is how you get off, then you need to get your hands on the Womanizer X Lovehoney P40 to pleasure that sweet little lady bean. Featuring gentle sucking sensations and pulsations reminiscent of your partner going down on you.

to pleasure that sweet little lady bean. Featuring gentle sucking sensations and pulsations reminiscent of your partner going down on you. If you just can’t get enough of your partner and all that they do for you, you can clone them! Using the Clone-A-Willy Vibrator kits you can create your own silicone penis.

How about toys to use during sexual activity?

Okay, I know we’re chatting masturbation here, but if you’re interested in pairing a sex toy with a partnered sex act there is (unsurprisingly) a long list of options there, too. Here is what Otten recommends:

Missionary:

The humble missionary position is not one to be overlooked! You can take the sensations for both you and your partner to the next level by adding in a hands free toy such as the We-Vibe X Lovehoney Remote control Clitoral and G-Spot vibrator.. This bad boy is an exclusive collaboration between the pleasure experts at Lovehoney and We-Vibe, that fits between you and your partner during intercourse, delivering intense vibrations and leaving your hands free to wander. Doggy Style:

Love the deep penetration and g-spot stimulation that comes with doggy style and want to add a sex toy to the mix? Try adding a clit vibe! The Lovehoney X Love Not War Meile Sustainable Rechargeable Clitoral vibrator features a ball shaped tip that delivers pinpoint vibrations straight to the sweet spot. Plus the Meile is made from recycled aluminium and soft body-safe silicone is good for the environment. Win win! Reverse Cowgirl:

The reverse cowgirl offers both partners easy access to the backdoor so why not try incorporating some anal play into this classic position? With both partners adding either anal beads or butt plugs you can take your orgasms to the next level, potentially achieving a blended orgasm. Spooning:

Start off with a good old-fashioned cuddle sesh and both partners in a side spooning position. This position is ideal for using a vibrator during sex as it allows for plenty of access to that sweet lil lady bean – not to mention your other hot spots! The Lovehoney X ROMP Switch Clitoral Suction Stimulator

uses the new Pleasure Air technology to stimulate the clitoris and with two buttons is easy to use and is an affordable option at $49.95. Anal Sex:

If Anal is what tickles your fancy, then perhaps try an internal massage and indulge in some temperature play with the Lovehoney Beaded Sensual Glass Dildo

. This unisex glass dildo is fantastic for anal stimulation and can be submerged in warm water or cooled in the fridge before play to add a little something extra! Public Play:

Public play adds another element to pleasure, as it feels just that little bit naughty. Try the Desire Luxury App Controlled Rechargeable Knicker vibrator and hand over the reins to your partner when you’re out to dinner or at a bar. (Just don’t do anything illegal, yeah?)

If you need more guidance, there are a selection of guides available on the Lovehoney website here. Or, alternatively, you can take a 3-minute quiz courtesy of sexual wellness brand Normal, here.