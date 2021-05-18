Here’s Your First Look At Amazon’s ‘Packed to the Rafters’ Sequel

Many Aussies have fond memories of gathering to watch Packed to the Rafters on a Tuesday night. We’ve had some hit and miss comedies in our years of local television, but this wasn’t one of them. So the good news is that if your life has been missing some Rafter family drama, it won’t be for long because a sequel series is coming to Amazon Prime!

Here’s what you need to know about the new spin-off series, Back to the Rafters.

What is ‘Back to the Rafters’ all about?

Aptly titled, Back to the Rafters picks up six years after the season six finale – which was eight years ago. The synopsis provided by Amazon Prime reads:

Dave and Julie have created a new life in the country with youngest daughter Ruby, while the older Rafter children face new challenges and Grandpa Ted struggles to find his place. As Dave enjoys his new-found freedom, Julie must reconcile her responsibilities to the family.

A lot of the original cast members are back for the sequel with Rebecca Gibney, Erik Thomson, Hugh Sheridan, Angus McLaren, Michael Caton and George Houvardas returning along with new cast member Georgina Haig.

The sequel series has brought back original creator Bevan Lee, who also brought us A Place to Call Home, and Julie McGuaran and Chris Martin-Jones are on board as producers.

This will be Amazon’s first foray into Australian scripted original content and Seven Studios is also back to produce. The series will premiere on September 17 on Amazon Prime Video.

Hey, if we’re going to be stuck at home for another year at least its with the Rafters.

Help, I’ve forgotten everything!

To catch you up on what happened at the end of season six of Packed to the Rafters, here’s what you need to remember (spoilers ahead!).

Dave and Julie drove off with their baby Ruby to start a trip around Australia in Dave’s Kombi. Carbo and Retta celebrated a pregnancy and Jake and Rachel got engaged in New York. Grandpa Ted was last seen in a nursing home and had a small breakthrough in his battle with dementia.

It was couples galore as Buzz and Emma, Coby and Frankie and Gary and Donna started dating. Saskia and Nathan make plans for their baby Edward while there are hints at some romance between Sammy and Nathan. And Matt got a dream job working for Molly Meldrum.

The ending was a pretty happy one all round, but it seems some new challenges will be hitting the Rafters family in Back to the Rafters.

This article has been updated with additional information.