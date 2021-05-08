Help Your Garden Thrive By Pairing These Plants

Like some humans, certain plants are more comfortable in pairs. Sure, they could survive on their own, but to really thrive, they need a special (plant) someone by their side.
Known in the gardening world as “companion plants” or “helpmates,” these pairs have FWB (foliage-with-benefits) relationships. Typically, it involves things like helping each other source nutrients or keep pesky garden pests away. Think of it has the horticultural buddy system.
If this sounds like something you might want to try in your own garden, Rachel Brougham at BobVila.com has some companion plant suggestions. Here are a few to consider.
Plants that grow well in pairs
Need some help playing plant matchmaker? Brougham has some recommendations:
Basil
- Pairs well with: Tomatoes, potatoes, beets, cabbage, beans, asparagus, eggplant, chilli, capsicum, marigolds
Beets
- Pairs well with: Plants in the cabbage family, carrots, celery, corn, cucumber, garlic, strawberries, marigolds
Carrots
- Pairs well with: Cabbage, leeks, lettuce, onions, chives, peas
Cucumbers
- Pairs well with: Beans, corn, peas, tomatoes, radishes, vegetables from the cabbage family, marigolds, oregano, nasturtium
Lettuce (including romaine, Bibb and loose-leaf varieties)
- Pairs well with: Beets, carrots, onions, garlic, members of the cabbage family
Melons (watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew)
- Pairs well with: Corn, pumpkins, radishes, squash, marigolds, oregano
Peppers (spicy or mild)
- Pairs well with: Carrots, eggplant, onions, parsley, tomatoes, basil
Potatoes
- Pairs well with: Beans, cabbage family plants, corn, eggplant, peas, horseradish
Squash (butternut, carnival, other varieties)
- Pairs well with: Corn, melon, pumpkin, marigolds, oregano
Tomatoes
- Pairs well with: Asparagus, carrots, celery, cucumbers, onions, parsley, peppers, basil, dill, chives, mint
What next?
Enjoy your bountiful harvest(s)! And if you’re not sure what to make with your bumper crop of cucumbers and squash, there are plenty of recipes and other suggestions in Lifehacker’s vertical to keep you well- and healthily-fed all summer. In the event you grow more than you can eat or give away, we also have plenty of canning– and preserving-related content to check out.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in