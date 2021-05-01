Get a $US20 ($26) Gift Card for Submitting a Photo of Your Run-Down Car

The COVID-19 pandemic — and concern over the spread of the novel coronavirus — made some who rely on public transportation reconsider how they get around. Even some city-dwellers who had never before considered getting a car were at least thinking about it as an option. But having your own vehicle can pose its own set of challenges — especially if you happened to buy a lemon.

While some cars continue running for decades, others aren’t nearly as reliable and seem to need constant repairs. If your vehicle falls into this category, or is just to the point of looking really run-down, snapping a quick photo of it could earn you a $US20 ($26) gift card. Here’s what to know.

The contest

As you’ve probably guessed by now, this gift card giveaway is part of a product promotion. In this case, it’s the launch of Vizzy Lemonade Hard Seltzer (its standout feature is that it contains vitamin C, allowing you to prevent scurvy while getting buzzed). And that’s where the lemons (as in the cars) come in.

To enter the “Lemons for Lemonade” contest, snap a picture of your run-down lemon of a vehicle and send it to Vizzy for your chance to win one of 1,000 $US20 ($26) gift cards. Technically, the prize is a pack of the lemonade hard seltzer, but it is awarded in the form of a $US20 ($26) prepaid Mastercard, so really, you can use it on whatever you want. In addition to that, one lucky winner will receive $US25,000 ($32,423) towards a new car, plus a $US500 ($648) gift card.

How to enter

For a chance to win, email a photo of your lemon (in this case, your beat-up vehicle, not the fruit) to [email protected] along with your name, age, state of residence, and an explanation of what makes your car a lemon.

Vizzy will review the entries, and the owners of the 1,000 biggest lemons will win a $US20 ($26) gift card, and the owner of the car deemed to be the absolute worst of the bunch will get $US25,000 ($32,423) towards a new vehicle, plus a $US500 ($648) gift card. The contest ends at 11:59:59 PM CT on May 10, 2021. You can read the rest of the rules here.