The Friends Reunion Is Almost Here, and Could I BE Any More Excited?

Friends left a hole in many hearts when it ended in 2004 and for every single one of those 17 years since, fans have been begging for a reunion. Well, the good news is the Friends reunion is very much happening and will be there for you soon.

The reunion was announced back in February 2020 and was on the verge of filming before a global pandemic happened and took literally every good thing from us including Central Perk.

So, how is the Friends reunion doin’?

What is the Friends reunion?

I know you couldn’t be any more excited but before you get carried away, no, this is not a continuation of the show. HBO Max said in a statement:

Lastly, in order to avoid any misunderstanding about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new, original episode of the series. The cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters

But the good news is all six original friends will be back.

That’s right Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer will be reunited on the original Friends stage in Los Angeles once again. Creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman are even joining in.

And they’re not the only ones, look at this insane guest star list.

We're going to need a bigger couch. Catch these special guest appearances in the #FriendsReunion streaming May 27 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/1VVYCdtpqv — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 13, 2021

The reunion will be an unscripted special, probably more similar in style to a talk-show interview. According to Entertainment Weekly, there might still be some surprises in store with David Schwimmer teasing the cast all “read something”.

There will also be iconic props, sets and behind the scenes footage.

Given this momentous occasion, the producers opted not to film the reunion via Zoom and waited until it was safe enough to reunite the cast in person. The production was just on a break, you know? (I’m sorry).

The special episode is sure to show the signs of social distancing but filming was able to go ahead safely. The Friends Instagram page shared a pic with the news the reunion had wrapped on April 11.

Now, finally, we have our very first look at what the Friends reunion has in store. The teaser is only 40 seconds long and shows the backs of our friends as they walk, arm in arm, on the Warner Bros lot. But man, it has the music, it has the iconic font, it’s already amazing.

When and where to watch the Friends reunion in Australia

When and where can you watch the Friends reunion? That is the question.

Originally it was set to debut at the same time the HBO Max streaming service launched in the US, which was May 2020. Obviously, that didn’t happen but now it seems the special will come to us exactly one year later.

HBO Max has announced the Friends reunion will be streaming on May 27, 2021.

There’s no official word on where you can watch it in Australia. But we can do some educated guessing.

The original Friends series has made its way across nearly every streaming service, including Netflix, Binge and Stan. But, given Foxtel’s licensing deal with HBO and Warner Bros. which saw shows like Game of Thrones and more recently Zack Snyder’s Justice League come to Binge, it’s likely that’s also where the reunion will end up.

We’ll update this article as more information about the Friends reunion is released. In the meantime, you can catch up on all 10 seasons of Friends on Binge.

This article has been updated with additional information.