Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Binge in June

June is here and we are officially halfway through our second year of the pandemic. The good news is that while the vaccine rollout may be slow, the flood of entertainment is not and there are heaps of new movies and TV shows to get excited about on streaming services this June.

Some highlights include the latest Marvel tv show extravaganza, Loki, on Disney +, a new Australian original TV show, Eden, on Stan. and we’ll finally be able to stream Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on both Netflix and Binge.

Here’s every movie and TV show coming to Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in June.

Netflix’s streaming highlights for June

Sweet Tooth (4/6/21)

On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who’s half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector.

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 (23/6/21)

A new season brings more gorgeous singles together in paradise to see who can give up sex to win the $100,000 grand prize.

All synopses provided by Netflix.

Netflix’s full streaming list:

June 1

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

June 2

Carnaval

Kim’s Convenience – Season 5

June 3

Creator’s File: GOLD

Summertime – Season 2

Dancing Queens

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1/Part 2

Alan Saldana: Locked Up

June 4

Sweet Tooth

Feel Good – Season 2

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys

Sweet & Sour

Xtreme

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Human: The World Within

June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

June 7

Puberty Blues – Seasons 1-2

The Secret Life of Us – Seasons 1-4

Tangle – Seasons 1-3

Blue Murder

June 9

Fresh, Fried and Crispy

Awake

Tragic Jungle

June 10

Locombianos

June 11

Lupin – Part 2

Skater Girl

Wish Dragon

Trese

Down to Earth with Zac Efron – Season 1

June 12

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) – Season 2

June 13

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

June 14

Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe

Viva the Underdogs

June 15

Workin’ Moms – Season 5

Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman

Unwind Your Mind

Rhyme Time Town – Season 2

June 16

Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis

Silver Skates

Penguin Town

Tenet

June 17

Black Summer – Season 2

Hospital Playlist – Season 2

The Gift – Season 3

Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel

Katla

June 18

The Rational Life

Elite – Season 4

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

A Family

Jagame Thandhiram

Rurouni Kenshin: The Final

Fatherhood

June 20

Nevertheless

June 22

This Is Pop

June 23

Too Hot to Handle – Season 2

The House of Flowers: The Movie

Good on Paper

Murder by the Coast

June 24

The Naked Director – Season 2

Sisters on Track

Godzilla Singular Point

June 25

The A List – Season 2

Sex/Life

June 26

Wonder Boy

June 28

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement

June 29

Black Lightning – Season 4

StarBeam – Season 4

June 30

America: The Motion Picture

Prime Time

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

June TBC

Ray

Jiva!

So Not Worth It

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens

Record of Ragnarok

Stan’s streaming highlights for June

Eden (11/6/21)

The mystery of Eden unfolds over eight thrilling episodes and follows high-achieving 20-year-old Scout (Sophie Wilde), who returns home to the beach community of Eden after her first year at Juilliard, the prestigious New York performing arts school, to find her enigmatic best friend Hedwig (BeBe Bettencourt) indefinably changed. Across the series, we track backwards through Hedwig’s summer and forwards to Scout’s desperate investigation into her friend’s disappearance – triggering revelation after revelation about the lives of Eden’s inhabitants that will change the town forever.

Synopsis provided by Stan.

Stan’s full streaming list:

June 1

The Pact – Season 1, Episode 5

Moonlight

The Good Fight – Season 4

Killing Eve – Season 3

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

The Big Sick

Jamie’s School Dinners – Season 1

Jamie’s Chef – Season 1

Jamie Saves Our Bacon

Jamie’s Fowl Dinners

Jamie and Jimmy’s Food Fight Club – Season 1-2

Jamie’s Kitchen – Season 1

Jamie’s Great Italian Escape – Season 1

Jamie’s Ministry of Food – Season 1

Jamie’s Big Festival – Season 1

June 2

The Pact – Season 1 finale

Baby Hater (Premiere)

This is England ’90 – Season 1

W.

June 3

Snow Angels – Season 1

The Bold Type – Season 5, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Younger – Season 7, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Madea’s Witness Protection

Madea’s Family Reunion

Why Did I Get Married?

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

Diary of A Mad Black Woman

Boo! A Madea Halloween

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love

Temptation: Marriage Counsellor

Single Mom’s Club

June 4

Clarice – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Everything’s Gonna Be OK – Season 2 finale

Tripped – Season 1

This Is Port Adelaide

Madagascar: A Little Wild – Season 1, Episode 20

The House

Blood Father

June 5

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Down Under – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Foreman (2017)

June 6

Black Monday – Season 3, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

The Girlfriend Experience – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Run the World – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Reader

June 7

Drag Race Espana: Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

The Moodys (US) – Season 2, Episodes 6 + 7 (new episodes weekly)

Brad’s Status

June 8

Patria – Season 1

Stranger Than Fiction

The Chef

June 9

Brain Surgeons: Between Life and Death

The Ninth Gate

June 10

Love My Way

I’m Not There

June 11

Eden – Season 1 (Premiere)

Trolls: Trollstopia: Season 1, Episodes 20-26

I Am Bolt

June 12

The Sum of Us

1408

June 13

American Assassin

June 14

The Fox – Season 1

Soul Men

Shelter (2009)

June 15

The Republic of Sarah – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

All American – Season 3, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

Back to Life – Season 1

The Circle

June 16

Skeletons of the Mary Rose: The New Evidence

The Mist (2007)

Severance

June 17

Willy’s Wonderland

June 18

Fire in Babylon (2010)

June 20

All Eyez On Me

June 21

Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 26 (new episodes weekly)

Top Dog – Season 1

Wonderland (2003)

Solo (2006)

June 22

Logan Lucky

June 23

Animal Conversations – Season 1

Requiem For A Dream

June 24

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

How Do You Know Chris?

Alone In Berlin

June 25

Hitmen – Season 1

Paper Giants: The Birth of Cleo

Paper Giants: Magazine Wars

Planet Terror

Death Proof

The Nanny Diaries

Igor

June 26

The NeverEnding Story

Hoodwinked 2: Hood vs Evil

Bright Young Things

June 27

Collateral Beauty

City of Ember

Tarzan

June 28

Petit Panda

Endless Love

June 29

Arthur’s Law – Season 1

Confidence

June 30

Stan Lee’s Lucky Man – Seasons 1-3

Gifted

Disney+’s streaming highlights for June

Loki (9/6/21)

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Love, Victor: Season 2 (18/6/21)

Season two of Love, Victor picks up with a newly out-of-the-closet Victor (Michael Cimino) entering his junior year at Creekwood High. However, being out brings new challenges as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson), and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete – all while navigating the excitement of his new relationship with Benji (George Sear).

All synopses provided by Disney.

Disney+’s full streaming list:

June 4

Us Again (short)

The Cave

Marvel Studios Legends: Loki, The Tesseract

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Last Ice

Origins: The Journey of Humankind

Race to the Center of the Earth

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman

Great Expectations (1998)

The Impostors

In The Mix

Julia

Kiss of the Dragon

The Object of My Affection

She’s The One

Stuck On You

Sunset Strip

June 9

Loki – Premiere

June 11

The New Mutants

Love, Simon

Zenimation – Season 2

PJ Masks – Season 4 (new episodes and finale)

June 18

Luca

Love, Victor – Season 2 – Premiere

The Most Dangerous Animal of All

The Simpsons – Season 31

Ancient X Files – Season 2

Disney Raven’s Home – Season 4

Flooded Tombs Of The Nile

Star Wars: Droids – Season 1 and 2

Taps

June 19

Disney Junior T.O.T.S. – Season 2 (new episodes)

June 25

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Premiere

Wolfgang – Premiere

Pride – Season 1

Aquamarine

Air Crash Investigation – Seasons 10-18

Disney The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular

Disney Amphinia – Season 2

Disney Big City Greens – Season 2 (new episodes)

Disney Bunk’d – Season 5 (new episodes)

Disney Just Roll With It – Season 2

Gulliver’s Travels

Also in June

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 2

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller

Big Shot – Season Finale

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K

Big Sky

Bob’s Burgers – Season 11

Grey’s Anatomy – Season Finale

Family Guy – Season 19

Grown-ish – Season 3

Station 19 – Season 4

Rebel

Binge’s streaming highlights for June

Kung Fu (3/6/21)

Nicky Shen drops out of college to go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. She returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption and will need all her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to deliver justice.

Tenet (16/6/21)

Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist (John David Washington) journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan.

All synopses provided by Binge.

Binge’s full streaming list:

June 1

Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 8, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Botched – Season 7, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

The Wolf of Wall Street

Fall to Grace

June 2

The Real Housewives of NYC – Season 13, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Superman & Lois – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Elementary – Season 7, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Oslo

Family, Is A Family, Is A Family: Rosie O’Donnell Celebration

June 3

90 Day Fiancé – Season 1-3

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way – Season 1-2

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days – Season 1-3

90 Day Fiancé: What Now? – Season 2-4

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? – Season 1-2

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 11, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Kung Fu, Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

In Treatment – Season 4, Episodes 1-8

Breeders – Season 2

Grand Designs New Zealand – Season 6, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Siesta Key – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

June 4

The Hills: New Beginnings – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Unexplained – Season 3 Finale

Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Season 20, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Million Dollar Listing: New York – Season 9, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Legacies – Season 3, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

Aussie Gold Hunters – Season 6, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Floribama Shore – Season 4, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Kill Bill Vol. 1

Kill Bill Vol. 2

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

June 5

Top Chef – Season 18, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

The Golden Compass

Force of Nature

June 6

Young Rock – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

June 7

Shahs of Sunset – Season 9, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

16 and Pregnant – Season 6 finale

Fear the Walking Dead – Season 6B Finale

C.B. Strike: Lethal White – Season 2

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 8, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 6, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Pose – Season 3 finale

The Great North – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

June 8

Dr. Pimple Popper – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

Batwoman – Season 2, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

June 9

Cheetah Family & Me – Season 1

June 10

Families of the Mafia – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

June 11

Tyson

Once Were Warriors

Chocolat

June 12

Betty – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Doubt

June 13

Ocean’s 8

June 16

The Bear Family & Me – Season 1

Tenet

June 17

Spicy City – Season 1

Dave – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Genera+ion – Season 1, Episodes 9-11 (new episodes weekly)

June 18

Reunion Roadtrip – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Secret Garden

June 19

Double Indemnity

June 20

Vendetta

Clerks

June 23

Motive – Season 1

June 24

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

June 26

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Season 1 (new episode)

June 27

Billy Connolly: Made in Scotland – Season 1

Flatliners

June 28

Teen Mom 2 – Episodes 26-29

June 29

Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 6, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for June

Head Above Water (4/6/21)

This Australian Original four-part docuseries – featuring swimming legend Ian Thorpe AM, Olympic medalists Bronte Campbell OAM and Kyle Chalmers OAM, and former junior champion Cody Simpson – explores how these incredible athletes deal with the pressure in and out of the pool. The series is an inner look into what drives their determination to succeed through personal sacrifice and gruelling training sessions as they vie for a place on the Australian Swimming Team, ahead of the upcoming Games in July.

Synopsis provided by Amazon.

Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list:

June 1

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park: The Lost World

Jurassic Park III

The Dish

June 3

Kajillionaire

Hope Gap

Irresistible

Crystal Palace Series

June 4

Head Above Water

Dom

June 7

Marshall

June 8

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

June 9

After We Collided

June 10

Pixels

June 11

Latin Flow

Clarkson’s Farm

June 12

Australian Swimming Trials – Live Sports (June 12-17)

June 15

Almost Famous

Flatliners

Life

Obsessed

Our Friend

The 5th Wave

Ricki and the Flash

The Ugly Truth

The Wolf of Wall Street

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Blood Wars

Whiplash

June 22

The Imitation Game

June 24

Freaky

June 29

American Hustle

June 30

Antebellum

The Expendables 1, 2 and 3

June looks like a great month to park yourself on the couch with a blanket and some hot chocolate and dig into all these great movies and TV shows.

If you missed May’s streaming highlights you can find them here.