Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Binge in June

Lauren Rouse

Published 2 hours ago: May 31, 2021 at 4:14 pm -
Filed to:binge
disney plusEntertainmentmoviesnetflixStan2021tv shows
Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Binge in June
Image: Disney
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

June is here and we are officially halfway through our second year of the pandemic. The good news is that while the vaccine rollout may be slow, the flood of entertainment is not and there are heaps of new movies and TV shows to get excited about on streaming services this June.

Some highlights include the latest Marvel tv show extravaganza, Loki, on Disney +, a new Australian original TV show, Eden, on Stan. and we’ll finally be able to stream Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on both Netflix and Binge.

Here’s every movie and TV show coming to Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in June.

Netflix’s streaming highlights for June

Sweet Tooth (4/6/21)

On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who’s half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector.

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 (23/6/21)

A new season brings more gorgeous singles together in paradise to see who can give up sex to win the $100,000 grand prize.

All synopses provided by Netflix.

Netflix’s full streaming list:

June 1

  • Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

June 2

  • Carnaval
  • Kim’s Convenience – Season 5

June 3

  • Creator’s File: GOLD
  • Summertime – Season 2
  • Dancing Queens
  • Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1/Part 2
  • Alan Saldana: Locked Up

June 4

  • Sweet Tooth
  • Feel Good – Season 2
  • Trippin’ with the Kandasamys
  • Sweet & Sour
  • Xtreme
  • Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet
  • Human: The World Within

June 5

  • Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

June 7

  • Puberty Blues – Seasons 1-2
  • The Secret Life of Us – Seasons 1-4
  • Tangle – Seasons 1-3
  • Blue Murder

June 9

  • Fresh, Fried and Crispy
  • Awake
  • Tragic Jungle

June 10

  • Locombianos

June 11

  • Lupin – Part 2
  • Skater Girl
  • Wish Dragon
  • Trese
  • Down to Earth with Zac Efron – Season 1

June 12

  • Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) – Season 2

June 13

  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

June 14

  • Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe
  • Viva the Underdogs

June 15

  • Workin’ Moms – Season 5
  • Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman
  • Unwind Your Mind
  • Rhyme Time Town – Season 2

June 16

  • Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis
  • Silver Skates
  • Penguin Town
  • Tenet

June 17

  • Black Summer – Season 2
  • Hospital Playlist – Season 2
  • The Gift – Season 3
  • Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel
  • Katla

June 18

  • The Rational Life
  • Elite – Season 4
  • The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
  • A Family
  • Jagame Thandhiram
  • Rurouni Kenshin: The Final
  • Fatherhood

June 20

  • Nevertheless

June 22

  • This Is Pop

June 23

  • Too Hot to Handle – Season 2
  • The House of Flowers: The Movie
  • Good on Paper
  • Murder by the Coast

June 24

  • The Naked Director – Season 2
  • Sisters on Track
  • Godzilla Singular Point

June 25

  • The A List – Season 2
  • Sex/Life

June 26

  • Wonder Boy

June 28

  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement

June 29

  • Black Lightning – Season 4
  • StarBeam – Season 4

June 30

  • America: The Motion Picture
  • Prime Time
  • Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

June TBC

  • Ray
  • Jiva!
  • So Not Worth It
  • Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens
  • Record of Ragnarok

Start streaming here.

Stan’s streaming highlights for June

Eden (11/6/21)

The mystery of Eden unfolds over eight thrilling episodes and follows high-achieving 20-year-old Scout (Sophie Wilde), who returns home to the beach community of Eden after her first year at Juilliard, the prestigious New York performing arts school, to find her enigmatic best friend Hedwig (BeBe Bettencourt) indefinably changed. Across the series, we track backwards through Hedwig’s summer and forwards to Scout’s desperate investigation into her friend’s disappearance – triggering revelation after revelation about the lives of Eden’s inhabitants that will change the town forever.

Synopsis provided by Stan.

Stan’s full streaming list:

June 1

  • The Pact – Season 1, Episode 5
  • Moonlight
  • The Good Fight – Season 4
  • Killing Eve – Season 3
  • Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
  • The Big Sick
  • Jamie’s School Dinners – Season 1
  • Jamie’s Chef – Season 1
  • Jamie Saves Our Bacon
  • Jamie’s Fowl Dinners
  • Jamie and Jimmy’s Food Fight Club – Season 1-2
  • Jamie’s Kitchen – Season 1
  • Jamie’s Great Italian Escape – Season 1
  • Jamie’s Ministry of Food – Season 1
  • Jamie’s Big Festival – Season 1

June 2

  • The Pact – Season 1 finale
  • Baby Hater (Premiere)
  • This is England ’90 – Season 1
  • W.

June 3

  • Snow Angels – Season 1
  • The Bold Type – Season 5, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Younger – Season 7, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
  • Madea’s Witness Protection
  • Madea’s Family Reunion
  • Why Did I Get Married?
  • Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
  • Diary of A Mad Black Woman
  • Boo! A Madea Halloween
  • Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
  • Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love
  • Temptation: Marriage Counsellor
  • Single Mom’s Club

June 4

  • Clarice – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
  • Everything’s Gonna Be OK – Season 2 finale
  • Tripped – Season 1
  • This Is Port Adelaide
  • Madagascar: A Little Wild – Season 1, Episode 20
  • The House
  • Blood Father

June 5

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Down Under – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
  • Foreman (2017)

June 6

  • Black Monday – Season 3, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Girlfriend Experience – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
  • Run the World – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Reader

June 7

  • Drag Race Espana: Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Moodys (US) – Season 2, Episodes 6 + 7 (new episodes weekly)
  • Brad’s Status

June 8

  • Patria – Season 1
  • Stranger Than Fiction
  • The Chef

June 9

  • Brain Surgeons: Between Life and Death
  • The Ninth Gate

June 10

  • Love My Way
  • I’m Not There

June 11

  • Eden – Season 1 (Premiere)
  • Trolls: Trollstopia: Season 1, Episodes 20-26
  • I Am Bolt

June 12

  • The Sum of Us
  • 1408

June 13

  • American Assassin

June 14

  • The Fox – Season 1
  • Soul Men
  • Shelter (2009)

June 15

  • The Republic of Sarah – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • All American – Season 3, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
  • Back to Life – Season 1
  • The Circle

June 16

  • Skeletons of the Mary Rose: The New Evidence
  • The Mist (2007)
  • Severance

June 17

  • Willy’s Wonderland

June 18

  • Fire in Babylon (2010)

June 20

  • All Eyez On Me

June 21

  • Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 26 (new episodes weekly)
  • Top Dog – Season 1
  • Wonderland (2003)
  • Solo (2006)

June 22

  • Logan Lucky

June 23

  • Animal Conversations – Season 1
  • Requiem For A Dream

June 24

  • The Hitman’s Bodyguard
  • How Do You Know Chris?
  • Alone In Berlin

June 25

  • Hitmen – Season 1
  • Paper Giants: The Birth of Cleo
  • Paper Giants: Magazine Wars
  • Planet Terror
  • Death Proof
  • The Nanny Diaries
  • Igor

June 26

  • The NeverEnding Story
  • Hoodwinked 2: Hood vs Evil
  • Bright Young Things

June 27

  • Collateral Beauty
  • City of Ember
  • Tarzan

June 28

  • Petit Panda
  • Endless Love

June 29

  • Arthur’s Law – Season 1
  • Confidence

June 30

  • Stan Lee’s Lucky Man – Seasons 1-3
  • Gifted

Start streaming here.

Disney+’s streaming highlights for June

Loki (9/6/21)

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Love, Victor: Season 2 (18/6/21)

Season two of Love, Victor picks up with a newly out-of-the-closet  Victor (Michael Cimino) entering his junior year at Creekwood High. However, being out brings new challenges as  Victor  faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson), and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete – all while navigating the excitement of his new relationship with Benji (George Sear).

All synopses provided by Disney.

Disney+’s full streaming list:

June 4

  • Us Again (short)
  • The Cave
  • Marvel Studios Legends: Loki, The Tesseract
  • Raya and the Last Dragon
  • The Last Ice
  • Origins: The Journey of Humankind
  • Race to the Center of the Earth
  • Akashinga: The Brave Ones
  • The Story of God with Morgan Freeman
  • Great Expectations (1998)
  • The Impostors
  • In The Mix
  • Julia
  • Kiss of the Dragon
  • The Object of My Affection
  • She’s The One
  • Stuck On You
  • Sunset Strip

June 9

  • Loki – Premiere

June 11

  • The New Mutants
  • Love, Simon
  • Zenimation – Season 2
  • PJ Masks – Season 4 (new episodes and finale)

June 18

  • Luca
  • Love, Victor – Season 2 – Premiere
  • The Most Dangerous Animal of All
  • The Simpsons – Season 31
  • Ancient X Files – Season 2
  • Disney Raven’s Home – Season 4
  • Flooded Tombs Of The Nile
  • Star Wars: Droids – Season 1 and 2
  • Taps

June 19

  • Disney Junior T.O.T.S. – Season 2 (new episodes)

June 25

  • The Mysterious Benedict Society – Premiere
  • Wolfgang – Premiere
  • Pride – Season 1
  • Aquamarine
  • Air Crash Investigation – Seasons 10-18
  • Disney The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular
  • Disney Amphinia – Season 2
  • Disney Big City Greens – Season 2 (new episodes)
  • Disney Bunk’d – Season 5 (new episodes)
  • Disney Just Roll With It – Season 2
  • Gulliver’s Travels

Also in June

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 2
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch
  • Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller
  • Big Shot – Season Finale
  • Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K
  • Big Sky
  • Bob’s Burgers – Season 11
  • Grey’s Anatomy – Season Finale
  • Family Guy – Season 19
  • Grown-ish – Season 3
  • Station 19 – Season 4
  • Rebel

Start streaming here

Binge’s streaming highlights for June

Kung Fu (3/6/21)

Nicky Shen drops out of college to go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. She returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption and will need all her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to deliver justice.

Tenet (16/6/21)

Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist (John David Washington) journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan.

All synopses provided by Binge.

Binge’s full streaming list:

June 1

  • Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 8, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
  • Botched – Season 7, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Wolf of Wall Street
  • Fall to Grace

June 2

  • The Real Housewives of NYC – Season 13, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
  • Superman & Lois – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
  • Elementary – Season 7, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Oslo
  • Family, Is A Family, Is A Family: Rosie O’Donnell Celebration

June 3

  • 90 Day Fiancé – Season 1-3
  • 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way – Season 1-2
  • 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days – Season 1-3
  • 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? – Season 2-4
  • 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? – Season 1-2
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 11, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
  • Kung Fu, Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • In Treatment – Season 4, Episodes 1-8
  • Breeders – Season 2
  • Grand Designs New Zealand – Season 6, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Siesta Key – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

June 4

  • The Hills: New Beginnings – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Unexplained – Season 3 Finale
  • Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Season 20, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
  • Million Dollar Listing: New York – Season 9, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
  • Legacies – Season 3, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
  • Aussie Gold Hunters – Season 6, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
  • Floribama Shore – Season 4, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
  • Kill Bill Vol. 1
  • Kill Bill Vol. 2
  • Scary Movie
  • Scary Movie 2
  • Scary Movie 3

June 5

  • Top Chef – Season 18, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Golden Compass
  • Force of Nature

June 6

  • Young Rock – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

June 7

  • Shahs of Sunset – Season 9, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
  • 16 and Pregnant – Season 6 finale
  • Fear the Walking Dead – Season 6B Finale
  • C.B. Strike: Lethal White – Season 2
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 8, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
  • DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 6, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
  • Pose – Season 3 finale
  • The Great North – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

June 8

  • Dr. Pimple Popper – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
  • Batwoman – Season 2, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

June 9 

  • Cheetah Family & Me – Season 1

June 10

  • Families of the Mafia – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

June 11

  • Tyson
  • Once Were Warriors
  • Chocolat

June 12

  • Betty – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Doubt

June 13

  • Ocean’s 8

June 16

  • The Bear Family & Me – Season 1
  • Tenet

June 17

  • Spicy City – Season 1
  • Dave – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Genera+ion – Season 1, Episodes 9-11 (new episodes weekly)

June 18

  • Reunion Roadtrip – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Secret Garden

June 19

  • Double Indemnity

June 20

  • Vendetta
  • Clerks

June 23

  • Motive – Season 1

June 24

  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

June 26

  • Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Season 1 (new episode)

June 27

  • Billy Connolly: Made in Scotland – Season 1
  • Flatliners

June 28

  • Teen Mom 2 – Episodes 26-29

June 29

  • Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 6, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Start streaming here.

Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for June

Head Above Water (4/6/21)

This Australian Original four-part docuseries – featuring swimming legend Ian Thorpe AM, Olympic medalists Bronte Campbell OAM and Kyle Chalmers OAM, and former junior champion Cody Simpson – explores how these incredible athletes deal with the pressure in and out of the pool. The series is an inner look into what drives their determination to succeed through personal sacrifice and gruelling training sessions as they vie for a place on the Australian Swimming Team, ahead of the upcoming Games in July.  

Synopsis provided by Amazon.

Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list:

June 1

  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park: The Lost World
  • Jurassic Park III
  • The Dish

June 3

  • Kajillionaire
  • Hope Gap
  • Irresistible
  • Crystal Palace Series

June 4

  • Head Above Water
  • Dom

June 7

  • Marshall

June 8

  • King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

June 9 

  • After We Collided

June 10

  • Pixels

June 11

  • Latin Flow
  • Clarkson’s Farm

June 12

  • Australian Swimming Trials – Live Sports (June 12-17)

June 15

  • Almost Famous
  • Flatliners
  • Life
  • Obsessed
  • Our Friend
  • The 5th Wave
  • Ricki and the Flash
  • The Ugly Truth
  • The Wolf of Wall Street
  • Underworld
  • Underworld: Evolution
  • Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
  • Underworld: Awakening
  • Underworld: Blood Wars
  • Whiplash

June 22

  • The Imitation Game

June 24

  • Freaky

June 29

  • American Hustle

June 30

  • Antebellum
  • The Expendables 1, 2 and 3

Start streaming here.

June looks like a great month to park yourself on the couch with a blanket and some hot chocolate and dig into all these great movies and TV shows.

If you missed May’s streaming highlights you can find them here.

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

