June is here and we are officially halfway through our second year of the pandemic. The good news is that while the vaccine rollout may be slow, the flood of entertainment is not and there are heaps of new movies and TV shows to get excited about on streaming services this June.
Some highlights include the latest Marvel tv show extravaganza, Loki, on Disney +, a new Australian original TV show, Eden, on Stan. and we’ll finally be able to stream Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on both Netflix and Binge.
Here’s every movie and TV show coming to Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in June.
Netflix’s streaming highlights for June
Sweet Tooth (4/6/21)
On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who’s half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector.
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 (23/6/21)
A new season brings more gorgeous singles together in paradise to see who can give up sex to win the $100,000 grand prize.
All synopses provided by Netflix.
Netflix’s full streaming list:
June 1
- Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
June 2
- Carnaval
- Kim’s Convenience – Season 5
June 3
- Creator’s File: GOLD
- Summertime – Season 2
- Dancing Queens
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1/Part 2
- Alan Saldana: Locked Up
June 4
- Sweet Tooth
- Feel Good – Season 2
- Trippin’ with the Kandasamys
- Sweet & Sour
- Xtreme
- Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet
- Human: The World Within
June 5
- Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats
June 7
- Puberty Blues – Seasons 1-2
- The Secret Life of Us – Seasons 1-4
- Tangle – Seasons 1-3
- Blue Murder
June 9
- Fresh, Fried and Crispy
- Awake
- Tragic Jungle
June 10
- Locombianos
June 11
- Lupin – Part 2
- Skater Girl
- Wish Dragon
- Trese
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron – Season 1
June 12
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) – Season 2
June 13
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
June 14
- Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe
- Viva the Underdogs
June 15
- Workin’ Moms – Season 5
- Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman
- Unwind Your Mind
- Rhyme Time Town – Season 2
June 16
- Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis
- Silver Skates
- Penguin Town
- Tenet
June 17
- Black Summer – Season 2
- Hospital Playlist – Season 2
- The Gift – Season 3
- Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel
- Katla
June 18
- The Rational Life
- Elite – Season 4
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
- A Family
- Jagame Thandhiram
- Rurouni Kenshin: The Final
- Fatherhood
June 20
- Nevertheless
June 22
- This Is Pop
June 23
- Too Hot to Handle – Season 2
- The House of Flowers: The Movie
- Good on Paper
- Murder by the Coast
June 24
- The Naked Director – Season 2
- Sisters on Track
- Godzilla Singular Point
June 25
- The A List – Season 2
- Sex/Life
June 26
- Wonder Boy
June 28
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement
June 29
- Black Lightning – Season 4
- StarBeam – Season 4
June 30
- America: The Motion Picture
- Prime Time
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork
June TBC
- Ray
- Jiva!
- So Not Worth It
- Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens
- Record of Ragnarok
Start streaming here.
Stan’s streaming highlights for June
Eden (11/6/21)
The mystery of Eden unfolds over eight thrilling episodes and follows high-achieving 20-year-old Scout (Sophie Wilde), who returns home to the beach community of Eden after her first year at Juilliard, the prestigious New York performing arts school, to find her enigmatic best friend Hedwig (BeBe Bettencourt) indefinably changed. Across the series, we track backwards through Hedwig’s summer and forwards to Scout’s desperate investigation into her friend’s disappearance – triggering revelation after revelation about the lives of Eden’s inhabitants that will change the town forever.
Synopsis provided by Stan.
Stan’s full streaming list:
June 1
- The Pact – Season 1, Episode 5
- Moonlight
- The Good Fight – Season 4
- Killing Eve – Season 3
- Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
- The Big Sick
- Jamie’s School Dinners – Season 1
- Jamie’s Chef – Season 1
- Jamie Saves Our Bacon
- Jamie’s Fowl Dinners
- Jamie and Jimmy’s Food Fight Club – Season 1-2
- Jamie’s Kitchen – Season 1
- Jamie’s Great Italian Escape – Season 1
- Jamie’s Ministry of Food – Season 1
- Jamie’s Big Festival – Season 1
June 2
- The Pact – Season 1 finale
- Baby Hater (Premiere)
- This is England ’90 – Season 1
- W.
June 3
- Snow Angels – Season 1
- The Bold Type – Season 5, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Younger – Season 7, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Madea’s Witness Protection
- Madea’s Family Reunion
- Why Did I Get Married?
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
- Diary of A Mad Black Woman
- Boo! A Madea Halloween
- Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
- Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love
- Temptation: Marriage Counsellor
- Single Mom’s Club
June 4
- Clarice – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Everything’s Gonna Be OK – Season 2 finale
- Tripped – Season 1
- This Is Port Adelaide
- Madagascar: A Little Wild – Season 1, Episode 20
- The House
- Blood Father
June 5
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Down Under – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Foreman (2017)
June 6
- Black Monday – Season 3, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Girlfriend Experience – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Run the World – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Reader
June 7
- Drag Race Espana: Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- The Moodys (US) – Season 2, Episodes 6 + 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Brad’s Status
June 8
- Patria – Season 1
- Stranger Than Fiction
- The Chef
June 9
- Brain Surgeons: Between Life and Death
- The Ninth Gate
June 10
- Love My Way
- I’m Not There
June 11
- Eden – Season 1 (Premiere)
- Trolls: Trollstopia: Season 1, Episodes 20-26
- I Am Bolt
June 12
- The Sum of Us
- 1408
June 13
- American Assassin
June 14
- The Fox – Season 1
- Soul Men
- Shelter (2009)
June 15
- The Republic of Sarah – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- All American – Season 3, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Back to Life – Season 1
- The Circle
June 16
- Skeletons of the Mary Rose: The New Evidence
- The Mist (2007)
- Severance
June 17
- Willy’s Wonderland
June 18
- Fire in Babylon (2010)
June 20
- All Eyez On Me
June 21
- Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 26 (new episodes weekly)
- Top Dog – Season 1
- Wonderland (2003)
- Solo (2006)
June 22
- Logan Lucky
June 23
- Animal Conversations – Season 1
- Requiem For A Dream
June 24
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard
- How Do You Know Chris?
- Alone In Berlin
June 25
- Hitmen – Season 1
- Paper Giants: The Birth of Cleo
- Paper Giants: Magazine Wars
- Planet Terror
- Death Proof
- The Nanny Diaries
- Igor
June 26
- The NeverEnding Story
- Hoodwinked 2: Hood vs Evil
- Bright Young Things
June 27
- Collateral Beauty
- City of Ember
- Tarzan
June 28
- Petit Panda
- Endless Love
June 29
- Arthur’s Law – Season 1
- Confidence
June 30
- Stan Lee’s Lucky Man – Seasons 1-3
- Gifted
Start streaming here.
Disney+’s streaming highlights for June
Loki (9/6/21)
Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.
Love, Victor: Season 2 (18/6/21)
Season two of Love, Victor picks up with a newly out-of-the-closet Victor (Michael Cimino) entering his junior year at Creekwood High. However, being out brings new challenges as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson), and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete – all while navigating the excitement of his new relationship with Benji (George Sear).
All synopses provided by Disney.
Disney+’s full streaming list:
June 4
- Us Again (short)
- The Cave
- Marvel Studios Legends: Loki, The Tesseract
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- The Last Ice
- Origins: The Journey of Humankind
- Race to the Center of the Earth
- Akashinga: The Brave Ones
- The Story of God with Morgan Freeman
- Great Expectations (1998)
- The Impostors
- In The Mix
- Julia
- Kiss of the Dragon
- The Object of My Affection
- She’s The One
- Stuck On You
- Sunset Strip
June 9
- Loki – Premiere
June 11
- The New Mutants
- Love, Simon
- Zenimation – Season 2
- PJ Masks – Season 4 (new episodes and finale)
June 18
- Luca
- Love, Victor – Season 2 – Premiere
- The Most Dangerous Animal of All
- The Simpsons – Season 31
- Ancient X Files – Season 2
- Disney Raven’s Home – Season 4
- Flooded Tombs Of The Nile
- Star Wars: Droids – Season 1 and 2
- Taps
June 19
- Disney Junior T.O.T.S. – Season 2 (new episodes)
June 25
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Premiere
- Wolfgang – Premiere
- Pride – Season 1
- Aquamarine
- Air Crash Investigation – Seasons 10-18
- Disney The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular
- Disney Amphinia – Season 2
- Disney Big City Greens – Season 2 (new episodes)
- Disney Bunk’d – Season 5 (new episodes)
- Disney Just Roll With It – Season 2
- Gulliver’s Travels
Also in June
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 2
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch
- Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller
- Big Shot – Season Finale
- Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K
- Big Sky
- Bob’s Burgers – Season 11
- Grey’s Anatomy – Season Finale
- Family Guy – Season 19
- Grown-ish – Season 3
- Station 19 – Season 4
- Rebel
Start streaming here.
Binge’s streaming highlights for June
Kung Fu (3/6/21)
Nicky Shen drops out of college to go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. She returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption and will need all her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to deliver justice.
Tenet (16/6/21)
Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist (John David Washington) journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan.
All synopses provided by Binge.
Binge’s full streaming list:
June 1
- Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 8, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Botched – Season 7, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- Fall to Grace
June 2
- The Real Housewives of NYC – Season 13, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Superman & Lois – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Elementary – Season 7, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Oslo
- Family, Is A Family, Is A Family: Rosie O’Donnell Celebration
June 3
- 90 Day Fiancé – Season 1-3
- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way – Season 1-2
- 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days – Season 1-3
- 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? – Season 2-4
- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? – Season 1-2
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 11, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Kung Fu, Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- In Treatment – Season 4, Episodes 1-8
- Breeders – Season 2
- Grand Designs New Zealand – Season 6, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Siesta Key – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
June 4
- The Hills: New Beginnings – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Unexplained – Season 3 Finale
- Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Season 20, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Million Dollar Listing: New York – Season 9, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Legacies – Season 3, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- Aussie Gold Hunters – Season 6, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Floribama Shore – Season 4, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Kill Bill Vol. 1
- Kill Bill Vol. 2
- Scary Movie
- Scary Movie 2
- Scary Movie 3
June 5
- Top Chef – Season 18, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- The Golden Compass
- Force of Nature
June 6
- Young Rock – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
June 7
- Shahs of Sunset – Season 9, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- 16 and Pregnant – Season 6 finale
- Fear the Walking Dead – Season 6B Finale
- C.B. Strike: Lethal White – Season 2
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 8, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 6, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Pose – Season 3 finale
- The Great North – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
June 8
- Dr. Pimple Popper – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Batwoman – Season 2, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
June 9
- Cheetah Family & Me – Season 1
June 10
- Families of the Mafia – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
June 11
- Tyson
- Once Were Warriors
- Chocolat
June 12
- Betty – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Doubt
June 13
- Ocean’s 8
June 16
- The Bear Family & Me – Season 1
- Tenet
June 17
- Spicy City – Season 1
- Dave – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Genera+ion – Season 1, Episodes 9-11 (new episodes weekly)
June 18
- Reunion Roadtrip – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Secret Garden
June 19
- Double Indemnity
June 20
- Vendetta
- Clerks
June 23
- Motive – Season 1
June 24
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
June 26
- Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Season 1 (new episode)
June 27
- Billy Connolly: Made in Scotland – Season 1
- Flatliners
June 28
- Teen Mom 2 – Episodes 26-29
June 29
- Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 6, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
Start streaming here.
Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for June
Head Above Water (4/6/21)
This Australian Original four-part docuseries – featuring swimming legend Ian Thorpe AM, Olympic medalists Bronte Campbell OAM and Kyle Chalmers OAM, and former junior champion Cody Simpson – explores how these incredible athletes deal with the pressure in and out of the pool. The series is an inner look into what drives their determination to succeed through personal sacrifice and gruelling training sessions as they vie for a place on the Australian Swimming Team, ahead of the upcoming Games in July.
Synopsis provided by Amazon.
Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list:
June 1
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park: The Lost World
- Jurassic Park III
- The Dish
June 3
- Kajillionaire
- Hope Gap
- Irresistible
- Crystal Palace Series
June 4
- Head Above Water
- Dom
June 7
- Marshall
June 8
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
June 9
- After We Collided
June 10
- Pixels
June 11
- Latin Flow
- Clarkson’s Farm
June 12
- Australian Swimming Trials – Live Sports (June 12-17)
June 15
- Almost Famous
- Flatliners
- Life
- Obsessed
- Our Friend
- The 5th Wave
- Ricki and the Flash
- The Ugly Truth
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- Underworld
- Underworld: Evolution
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- Underworld: Awakening
- Underworld: Blood Wars
- Whiplash
June 22
- The Imitation Game
June 24
- Freaky
June 29
- American Hustle
June 30
- Antebellum
- The Expendables 1, 2 and 3
Start streaming here.
June looks like a great month to park yourself on the couch with a blanket and some hot chocolate and dig into all these great movies and TV shows.
If you missed May’s streaming highlights you can find them here.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in