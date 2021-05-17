You’ll Sleep Very Well With 25% off All Ecosa Mattresses and Beds

The average person will spend about 26 years of their life sleeping. Given that insane statistic, it makes sense that we’d want to be as comfortable as possible, right? Luckily for us, beloved bedding brand Ecosa has just announced a 25% discount site wide from today (May 17), until midnight Thursday, May 20, as a part of the huge Click Frenzy Mayhem sale. All you have to do is use the code FRENZY21 at the checkout.

We all know expensive mattresses (and anything bedding related) are, so a discount like this is cause for celebration.

Ecosa’s queen mattress is currently on sale for $824.25 (down from $1,099) and their king mattress is sitting at $899.25 (down from $1,199).

Nabbing a new mattress for under $1000 during Click Frenzy Mayhem is worth shouting from the rooftops, especially when it comes with all the bells and whistles like adjustable firmness and back support. Each mattress is also fitted with pincore holes (to keep you cool) and zero-disturbance technology (which means you won’t feel your partner moving). Sound good? We thought so.

Why stop there though? Ecosa is also home to timber bed bases and bedside tables if you’re keen to go all out and redesign your entire bedroom. When the prices are this good, it’d be rude not to.

They don’t call them the sleep experts for nothing. Ecosa really knows what they’re doing when it comes to getting a great night’s snooze. Sweet dreams!

The Ecosa mattress is engineered to support your spine’s natural alignment, allowing you to relax into a night of restorative sleep and wake up feeling pain-free and refreshed. It also comes with a 100-night free trial, so if you don’t love it, they’ll refund you and arrange for your mattress to be donated. Nice!

Buy the Mattress in Queen Size was $1,099 now $824.25 (save $273.75) from Ecosa here.

Designed with forever in mind, the Ecosa timber bed frame is made from a sleek, natural grain wood and contains a hidden storage shelf. Assemble and disassemble your bed base in under five minutes, with zero tools required. Meaning your Ecosa bed base is a creak-free zone, so you can go as hard as you like…

Buy the Bed Base in Queen Size ($1,049.25, was $1,399 – save $349.75) from Ecosa here.

This little baby looks like a pretty stock standard bedside table, but its features make it top-tier good shit. You can keep your cables tangle-free and charge your device inside the soft-close draw, so you won’t have some unsightly mess staring you in the face 24/7. Plus it comes already assembled, so that’s a huge win.

Buy the Bedside Table in Walnut, Was $480 now $360 (save $120) from Ecosa here.