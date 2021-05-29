Earn $US1,000 ($1,283) to Play Video Games With a Friend for 21 Hours

If your idea of a relaxing weekend includes playing countless hours of video games with a friend while eating delicious snacks, then have we got a job for you. FrontierBundles is looking to pay a pair of friends $US1,000 ($1,283) each to play 21 hours of video games per person, and report back on their experience. Here’s what you need to know.

What the job entails

The exact details of what’s included in the report are fuzzy, but part of it will likely entail answering questions about whether you “play a little better with your best friend alongside you in the thick of the action, or is your focus that much sharper when you play by yourself?”

So what is FrontierBundles looking for in their dynamic gaming duo? Per the job listing:

We’re looking for pairs of gamers with a ton of virtual history. We want gaming duos who’ve blasted down countless zombie hordes, reclaimed Earth ten times over from blood-sucking space aliens, and who love to tackle the newest gaming challenge as much as they enjoy replaying retro throwbacks.

And no: you your gaming friend do not need to be in the same location (as long as you’re both in the United States). But, you do need to apply together (and no: if you each apply separately, you won’t double your chances of winning).

In addition to the $US1,000 ($1,283), each winner will also receive:

Nintendo Switch Lite

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo Switch Online Membership

Access to NES Games (via Nintendo Online)

Snacks

How to apply

In order to apply, you must be at least 18 years of age, and a resident of the United States. Simply fill out the application on the page (scroll to the bottom), including explaining what your favourite video game to play with friends is and why. You also have the option of creating and submitting a video explaining why you and your friend should be chosen for this dream job.

The closing date for the application is June 18, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, and the winners will be notified within five days.