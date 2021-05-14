Click Frenzy Has Started Early With $250 off Dyson’s Famous Vacuums

There are two types of people in the world: those who took the plunge with the Dyson vacuum and never looked back, and those who want a Dyson vacuum desperately but don’t have the spare cashola to invest in one. If you fall into the latter category, now is your time, my friends.

Today, the iconic brand, has kicked off their glorious Click Frenzy sale a whole five days early and is offering up their vacuums and air purifiers for up to $250 off RRP. Yes, you read that correctly. You can finally be the proud owner of a Dyson vacuum in a matter of minutes.

The sale is on right now until midnight on Sunday, May 23 or until stock runs out (which we imagine could be real soon) — and will be exclusively available from Dyson.

Score yourself a hefty discount on a range of different Dyson appliances including the V11 Outsize Pro cordless vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V10 Absolute+ cordless vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner, and the V7™ Motorhead Origin cordless vacuum cleaner.

They’re also slashing $250 off the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link air purifier and a cheeky $200 off the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Purifier Fan heater. As well as offering up some free gifts with purchase when you buy the Dyson Airwrap styler or the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer (gifts are subject to change).

Keep scrolling to check out a range Click Frenzy deals Dyson has on offer.

Dyson V11 Outsize Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner was $1,349, now $1,099 (save $250)

The V11 Outsize Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is the brands most powerful and biggest sucky boi yet. It comes with three cleaning modes, real time intelligently reports, a battery power management system, a 1.9 litre bin with a ‘point and shoot’ emptying mechanism and a whole host of other features that makes it superior AF.

Buy the Dyson V11 Outsize Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner was $1,349, now $1,099 (save $250) from Dyson here.

Dyson V10 Absolute+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner was $1,099, now $849 (save $250)

The Dyson V10 Absolute+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner offers up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction, three different power modes, transforms from handle to handheld in just one click and comes with 2 cleaner heads and 7 tools so you can really give your places a good deep clean. Mmm, sounds satisfying.

Buy the Dyson V10 Absolute+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner was $1,099, now $849 (save $250) from Dyson here.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner was $899, now 649 (save $250)

The V8 offers up to 40 minutes fade-free suction, has a no-touch bin emptying mechanism, advance filtration and 2 power modes. It comes with Includes 2 cleaner heads and 4 tools for versatile cleaning.

Buy the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner was $899, now 649 (save $250) from Dyson here.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner was $599 now $379 (save $250)

The Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is probably the biggest bargain in the Click Frenzy sale. It’s Dyson’s lightest vacuum yet and comes with up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction, a direct drive cleaner head, a combination tool and a docking station.

Buy the Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner was $599 now $379 (save $250) from Dyson here.