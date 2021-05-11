Everything You Ever Wanted to Know (or Not) About Using an Anal Douche Kit

Whether you’ve engaged in anal play hundreds of times or you’re just starting out, everyone wants to feel as confident as possible before, during and after. It’s one of those situations that can get a little messy at times, but that shouldn’t deter you from trying it out. If you’re wondering how to flush out your system in preparation, you’ll probably want to invest in an anal douche. We’ve got everything you need to know about the tool right here in this article (including where to buy the best ones).

What is douching?

First up, let’s get the technicalities out of the way. Anal douching is the name for the act where you flush out your rectum with water. It’s fairly safe and is used by a lot of people for a lot of different reasons ranging from constipation to anal sex preparation. There’s no hard and fast rules to how often you can do it, but around 2-3 times per week is considered safe and reasonable, as long as you’re not doing it more than once in a day.

The body has a very precise balance of electrolytes which keeps everything running smoothly so it’s important not to mess with it. That’s why water has been hailed as the king when it comes to anal douching, with a saline enema solution coming in at second place. Anything else is a big no-no.

It’s also important to note that enjoying a high-fibre diet will promote regular bowel movements which is not only better for your overall health but will also prevent you from feeling backed up frequently. While an anal douche is a great supplementary tool, eating a diet rich in the right foods is a great long-term solution as well.

How to anal douche

When it comes to anal douching, you could go down the DIY route but we firmly advise against it. The whole ‘I can do it myself’ mentality is fine for building a bookcase or sewing a scarf, but when it comes to your rectum you should probably leave it in the hands of the professionals. That’s why investing in an anal douche (and a good one) is your best option here. Using homemade contraptions and solutions can damage your rectal tissue (ouch) and make you more susceptible to infection which is absolutely not what we want.

There are a few key preparation steps you need to go through before getting started.

Make sure you’re starting with both a clean nozzle and douche to avoid the risk of infection. Use water that’s a little less than lukewarm to avoid burning your inner lining. This step truly could not be more important. The temperature of the water is of the upmost importance, so be sure it’s nothing more than lukewarm before starting. Lubricate the tip of the douche to make insertion easier. You can grab a bottle of anal lube for a decent price, like this one.

After the groundwork has been laid, it’s onto the main event.

You’d be wise to complete this whole process in the shower so everything has a place to land (if you catch my drift), you can also do it on the toilet but it’s probably easier standing up. Stand with a leg up on the edge of the toilet or bath so you have an easy access point. Pop some lube on the edge of your (CLEAN) finger and slowly insert it inside your rectum to get it primed for the main event. Gently hold the nozzle against your anus, take a deep breath and slowly insert it while breathing out at the same time. Squeeze the douche bulb/bottle/bag to slowly release the liquid. Hold it inside you for a few seconds before releasing it. It’s important to remember to clench your anus during this step to stop the water from escaping. Repeat this step until the water running out of you is clear or until the bulb is empty.

Where to buy an anal douche or anal douche kit

Below, we’ve rounded up a few options when it comes to buying an anal douche. You can opt just for the tool itself, or a kit which comes with other products like lube. The product should look like a reusable rubber bulb with a nozzle on the end which is designed to be inserted into the rectum. You can fill this with water or a safe saline solution.

Also, if you’re a beginner, you mightn’t need to buy a douche with a long nozzle, as it’s unlikely you’ll need to do a very deep clean when starting off.

OTBBA Enema Bulb, $16

A classic bulb option, this anal douche kit is ultra soft and flexible making it extremely comfortable to use. The screw-on nozzle also means no leakage and easy cleaning – two very important factors.

Clear Anal Douche, $18.79

One of the best features about this anal douche is its clear bulb. This allows you to see how much water you’ve already used and how much you have left for a seamfree experience.

Curved Tip Anal Douche, $13.50

This douche comes with a long, curved nozzle which offers a deeper and more effective clean. Just be sure to add a dab of anal lubricant on the end for easier insertion.

Flexible Tip Anal Douche, $29.95

This tool holds 160mL of water for a thorough clean. A soft, flexible tip allows for easy insertion and seamfree usage.