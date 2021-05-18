Level Up Your Life

There’s a Huge Sale on Sex Toys Right Now

Bree Grant

Published 42 mins ago: May 18, 2021 at 5:58 pm -
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

My friends, Christmas has well and truly cum early this year, courtesy of our mates over at Wild Secrets and Lovehoney. Those cheeky sex fiends are currently slashing up to 60% and 20% (respectively) off a huge range of sex toys to celebrate Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021, and can please someone renew my Netflix subscription? Because I suddenly need to binge Bridgerton again.

The self-pleasure gods have looked down on us today and big orgasm givers like Satisifyer Pro, Womanizer Duo 8, Lelo Sila and Vush Majesty 2 Wand are all on sale. So be prepare to be tickled (?) by our top pick of toys and tell your housemates you don’t want to be disturbed for the next 72 hours, or 8 episodes…

Who Has the Most Orgasms and Who's Faking It? New Aussie Sex Study Reveals All

The Best Sex Toy Sales from Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021

Satisfyer Pro 2 was $79.99, now $47.99 (save $32)

 

sex toy click frenzy click frenzy mayhem 2021

There’s a reason this little baby is a best-selling toy worldwide. The Satisfyer Pro 2 is designed to help women achieve quicker, more intense and even multiple orgasms via touch-free clitoral stimulation with unique air pulses — and boy does it deliver. 

Buy the Satisfyer Pro 2 was $79.99, now $47.99 (save $32) from Wild Secrets here.

Lelo F1s Sonic Wave Masturbator was $249.99, now $169.99 (save $80)

 

Just slide into the body-safe silicone canal and let the sonic waves give you a mind-blowing orgasm. It featuring grooves for heightened sensations, and simple press controls designed for one-handed use.

Buy the Lelo F1s Sonic Wave Masturbator was $249.99, now $169.99 (save $80) from Wild Secrets here.

Vush Majesty 2 Wand Vibrator was $ 149.99, now $134.99 (save $15) 

 

sex toy click frenzy click frenzy mayhem 2021

If you’re looking to upgrade from your old clunky wands, this Vush vibrator offers five varying levels and 10 optimised vibration patterns to explore using the three-button interface as you hold onto the ergonomically curved handle.

Buy the Vush Majesty 2 Wand Vibrator was $ 149.99, now $134.99 (save $15) from Wild Secrets here.

Lelo Sila 3.2 was $279.99, now $209.99 (save $70)

sex toy click frenzy click frenzy mayhem 2021

If you don’t have a clitoral vibrator, might we suggest you invest in this bad boi. Lelo’s Sila clitoral massager uses sonic waves to stimulate your clitoris without direct contact. You just hold this round toy with the buttons facing you then place its large open mouth over your sweet spot.

Buy the Lelo Sila 3.2 was $279.99, now $209.99 (save $70) from Wild Secrets here.

Womanizer Duo 8 was $ 359.99, now $284.99 (save $75)

 

I’m just going to cum right out and say it, I have the Womanizer Duo 8 and honestly, there’s no sex toy like it… It delivers the ultimate blended orgasm. Innovative pleasure air tech tantalises your clit with sucking and massaging while the flexible shaft stimulates your g-spot. Thank you, Click Frenzy! 

Buy the Womanizer Duo 8 was $ 359.99, now $284.99 (save $75) from Wild Secrets here.

We-Vibe Match Couple’s Wearable Vibrator was $189.99, now $149.99 (save $40)

 

I can also vouch for this couples vibrator from We-Vibe. My boyfriend and I gave it a whirl and it’s good, real good! It’s the perfect way to spice things up in the bedroom and make sure everyone’s blissfully happy, no matter what. It heightens everything (!!), and doubles as a solo vibe for anyone with a vagina! 

Buy the We-Vibe Match Couple’s Wearable Vibrator was $189.99, now $149.99 (save $40) from Wild Secrets here.

Adam and Eve 8″ Realistic Vibrator with Clitoral Ticklers was $49.99, now $19.99 (save $30)

 

sex toy click frenzy click frenzy mayhem 2021

If you’re in the market for a realistic dildo that also tickles your clit, this one from Adam and Eve should just about do it. I mean, it even has veined textures on the shaft. Enjoy multi-speed vibrations using the simply twist-dial control at the base. 

Buy the Adam and Eve 8″ Realistic Vibrator with Clitoral Ticklers was $49.99, now $19.99 (save $30) from Wild Secrets here.

Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator was $139.95, now $111.96 (save $27.99)

sex toy click frenzy click frenzy mayhem 2021

 

In the words of Anastasia Steele, “This is too much – all this overstimulation, everywhere.” Which is about where you’ll be when you finish with this rabbit vibrator. 

Buy the Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator was $139.95, now $111.96 (save $27.99) from Lovehoney here.

Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple’s Sex Toy Kit (11 Piece) was $129.95, now $103.96 (save $25.99)

 

sex toy click frenzy click frenzy mayhem 2021

With 11 specially selected toys for sexy fun in endless erotic combinations, including an all-time favourite rabbit vibrator and a dinky butt plug for first-time anal fun, no two nights will ever be the same. Welcome to the weekend! 

Buy the Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple’s Sex Toy Kit (11 Piece) was $129.95, now $103.96 (save $25.99) from Lovehoney here.

Bree Grant is a writer based in Sydney, Australia, who began her career in DOLLY Magazine’s beauty cupboard many moons ago. Since then, she’s written for iconic Australian publications such as Girlfriend Magazine, Cleo Magazine, Beauty Crew, POPSUGAR Australia, LifeHacker, Gizmodo and Pedestrian TV.

During her time, she’s written hundreds of high-performing stories on skincare, beauty, wellness (including fitness, diet, mental health, body image), sex and dating, tech and entertainment, as well as interviewing high profile celebrities like Lili Reinhart, Miranda Kerr and Jonathan Van Ness.

She’s also been known to get in front of the camera to produce video content and host mini-series for various outlets and social media platforms. You can find her on Instagram or email her at [email protected]

