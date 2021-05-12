Do Not Sleep on This Huge Bedding Sale From Canningvale

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Home decor lovers do we have good news for you. Canningvale is currently having a massive sale with up to 70% off selected sheets, quilts, pillows, towels and more. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to revamp your entire bedroom but didn’t want to break the bank, this is the place to do it.

Canningvale is renowned for being the brand that makes luxury homewares affordable, but courtesy of their latest sale, it’s more affordable than you could ever imagine. Yes, you could be laying down on sheets of Egyptian Cotton and living the high life before you know it.

Instead of wasting time trawling through hundreds of products, we’ve pulled a list of our top picks across all major categories. Without further ado, here are our favourite things we’ll be adding to cart from the Canningvale sale.

READ MORE Make Your Bed Sheets Last Longer Between Washing

Canningvale Sheets

Egyptian Royale Queen Bed Sheet Set was $219.99, now $109.99 (save $110)

If you dream of sleeping in Egyptian cotton sheets, this ones are an absolute steal. Crafted from 100% certified long staple Egyptian cotton, this sheet set feels super soft to touch, comes in four colour ways (lavender, pomegranate vino, dusty rose and white) and breathable enough to sleep in all year round.

Buy the Egyptian Royale Queen Bed Sheet Set was $219.99, now $109.99 (save $110) from Canningvale here.

Canningvale Quilts

Modella Designer Quilt Cover Queen Bed Sets was $179.99, now $59.99 (save $120) (Haisley, Shiloh & Ocean Stripe Only)

This blue stripe queen quilt cover is crafted with 100% cotton and has a silky smooth and luxuriously soft finish. You’ll literally feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud in the Hampton’s. It comes with a quilt cover and two standard pillow slips.

Buy the Modella Designer Quilt Cover Queen Bed Sets was $179.99, now $59.99 (save $120) from Canningvale here.

Oca Bianchina Double White Goose Feather & Down Quilt was $299.99, now $139.99 (save $160)

If you’ve always wanted a goose feather quilt, this one is now super affordable. It’s soft to touch, breathable, clump resistant and suitable for all seasons — or sweaty sleepers.

Buy the Oca Bianchina Double White Goose Feather & Down Quilt was $299.99, now $139.99 (save $160) from Canningvale here.

Australian Made Lana Washable Winter Wool Queen Bed Quilt was $349.99, now $179.99 (save $170)

This heavyweight queen bed quilt is perfect for winter, cold climates, cold or anxious sleepers. Aside from that, it’s made in Australia and completely machine washable, so you’ll likely have it for years to come.

Buy the Australian Made Lana Washable Winter Wool Queen Bed Quilt was $349.99, now $179.99 (save $170) from Canningvale here.

Canningvale Towels

Hotel Collection 4 Piece Towel Set was $79.99, now $39.99 (save $40)

I’m going to go ahead and bet that you haven’t brought yourself fresh sheets in a while… well, my friends. Now is the time. This lux towel set is half price right now.

Buy the Hotel Collection 4 Piece Towel Set was $79.99, now $39.99 (save $40) from Canningvale here.

Terrazzo 6 Piece Towel Set was $99.99, now $49.99 (save $50)

Made from 100% terry cotton, this towel set has a wonderfully unique texture, is super soft and offers superior absorbency with every use. It comes in four lush colour ways — Pavona Blue, Carbone Grey, Mezzanotte Blue and Carrara White.

Buy the Terrazzo 6 Piece Towel Set was $99.99, now $49.99 (save $50) from Canningvale here.

Canningvale Mattress Protectors

Premium Double Waterproof Mattress Protector was $149.99, now $69.99 (save $80)

I feel like mattress protectors are one of those things that you only really buy one when you can afford it. Well friends, this one is totally within reach. The base of the protector, which sits next to your mattress, is made from a polyurethane material which is 100% waterproof, and ensures that your mattress is kept clean and hygienic. It’s also noiseless, meaning it won’t rustle while you toss or turn in your sleep.

Buy the Premium Double Waterproof Mattress Protector was $149.99, now $69.99 (save $80) from Canningvale here.

Canningvale Mattress Underlay

Premium Wool Underlay Double was $169.99, now $89.99 (save $83)

Canningvale’s 100% wool underlay has been engineered to deliver next-level cosiness and breathability. Whether it’s for your own bed or for a spare room, this underlay features antimicrobial properties and a sturdy polyester skirt. It’s ideal if you live in a colder climate and are looking for warmth and quality.

Buy the Premium Wool Underlay Double was $169.99, now $89.99 (save $83) from Canningvale here.