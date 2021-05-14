Level Up Your Life

Can You Juice A Lemon By Poking A Hole In It?

Published 2 hours ago: May 14, 2021 at 10:57 am -
Seems like everyone is taking on a new #challenge these days. So when we saw the #lemonjuicechallenge on TikTok, we decided to hop on the bandwagon.

It turns out this “challenge” involves poking a hole into the end of a lemon and squeezing out the juice. This sounded simple enough, but raised several questions:

  • Do you get more juice via this method than you would by slicing the lemon in half?
  • What do you do with a whole, juiceless lemon?
  • What is this TikTok thing and why are all the kids so crazy about it?

That last one we could not test; for the others, we tried our best. To see the results, check out the episode of Hack or Wack above. We also tested this episode of Hack or Wack at home, so let us know if you have any other quarantine or social distancing hacks you’d like us to test from the comfort of our apartments.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

