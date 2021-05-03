Smart Mugs & Mug Warmers for Those Who Don’t Scull Their Coffee

If you’re anything like me, you’ll make your morning brew, check your emails, make breakfast, put some washing on (or get ready for work if you’re back in the office) and completely forget about your coffee. By the time I remember it, my once-steaming cup of life is now lukewarm. While you can always top it up with boiling water, it just never tastes the same. Well, hot coffee drinkers rejoice because we now have a saving grace, smart mugs.

Regardless of the make or model, smart mugs and mug warmers keep your coffee, tea or hot drink of choice at your desired temperature, meaning slow sippers and forgetful humans like myself can take all the time in the world to drink our cup of joe.

Another perk of smart mugs is that you can also get travel ones, so if you regularly commute to work and hate having your coffee go cold on the way in, you can just pour a cup into one of these bad boys and voilà: hot coffee. Some of them are even battery powered so you can set one up at your desk or in your kitchen. And if you’re pretty forgetful when it comes to boiling the kettle all together (you know who you are), try a smart kettle to keep you water boiled.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best smart mugs that are well worth the investment.

Smart mugs for your desk:

This minimalistic, temperature-controlled smart mug will keep your morning cup of joe at your preferred drinking temperature. Using your smart-phone, you can set your temperature, customise your presets, receive notifications and more. It comes with an auto-sleep function that intelligently wakes up when hot liquid is poured in and enters sleep mode when not in use. It’s safe to hand wash and lasts for 1.5 hours alone or all day when connected to its charging coaster. The LED light at the base of the mug also lets you know when your beverage is heating up or cooling off and when it is ready to drink.

BESTINNKITS smart mug is perfect for keeping your favourite hot bevvies warm post-brew. Thanks to the gravity-induction technology, the warmer auto activates when you place your mug on the coaster and shuts off when it’s removed. A ceramic mug is included, but you can use regular mugs on the warmer, too.

This smart mug keeps your coffee or tea at the perfect temperature from your first sip to your last. It’s super simple to use, the mug senses movement or liquid and begins heating up and enters sleep mode when empty. It also has one-touch temperature control so you can adjust the temperature to suit your preferred temperature.

This 19-Watt smart coffee mug is ideal for any hot beverage — coffee, tea, hot chocolate, you name it. It features a built-in gravity induction switch, just place your mug on it, it will automatically turn on, no need to turn it on/off manually. As well as keeping your coffee hot, it’s easy to clean, safe and reliable.

Bring your morning cup of coffee back to life post-meetings with this smart coffee warmer from Bestinnkits. Suitable for a thin-walled, flat-bottomed mug, it warms your brew up to a palatable 55 degree, so you can enjoy it as though it was freshly made.

For travel:

If you liked the look of Ember’s at-home mug, you’ll froth their travel version. Aside from having all the same features, it also offers an extended battery life of 3 hours on a single charge – or all day on the portable charging coaster. Choose the exact temperature you prefer (between 48.9°C and 62.8°C) and control it all from the palm of your hand using your smart-phone.

With the Cauldryn Coffee Travel Heated Mug, you never have to worry about drinking your coffee or tea at anything less than perfect temperature ever again. Select the perfect temperature or boil water to brew your tea or coffee. The temperature can be adjusted between room temperature or boiling. Keep your drink warm with the included rechargeable 10-hour battery. Both the battery and heating element are removable for easy cleaning.

