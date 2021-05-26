7 Small Space Heaters Made For People Who Are Always Cold

While it may not be cold, cold yet, it’s cold enough to want to invest in a small space heater to warm up your apartment.

These days, small space heaters are super affordable and won’t send your electricity bill through the roof. There are typically five or so types of portable heaters — fan heaters, panel and convector heaters, radiant bar heaters, oil-filled column heaters and tower heaters that are ideal for individual and small space heating.

So which style of heater best suits your home?

Oil heaters are said to be the most affordable to run, especially if you plan on a solid binge-watch of Friends, pre-reunion. They work by producing radiant heat that is generated by electrically heating the oil found within the columns. They also come in a range of sizes so you can purchase one to heat any room in the house.

Fan heaters are ideal for heating smaller spaces like home offices, bedrooms and bathrooms (no one likes cold tiles… or toilet seats). These are designed to blow hot air at a targeted location and can be perfect for individual use. Fan heaters are usually a more budget-friendly option, and also come with a few different temperature settings and overheat protection.

Convection and panel heaters work by drawing in cold air, heating it by using an internal element, and re-dispersing the warm air evenly throughout the room. Panel heaters are a type of convection heater that is generally light, extremely portable, and sometimes even wall-mountable.

And finally, tower heaters. These are only effective within a few square metres of the area you’re trying to heat, so they are most suitable for bedrooms, home offices or small living areas. Tower fans usually have a myriad of settings to suit your needs and are easily portable, so you can move it around the house as you need them.

How expensive are they to run?

While there’s no ‘one price fits all’ when it comes to winter heating costs, places like Canstar can give you a rough idea of how much different heating systems cost to run, so you can make an informed decision. Before purchasing your desired heater, take the time to do the math and you’ll roughly be able to figure out how much it’ll set you back per month and how to use it according to your budget.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a variety of small space heaters so you can stay warm this winter.

The Heller Upright Fan is a portable, cost-effective personal heater that’s designed to provide instant heat for smaller spaces. It comes with adjustable heat settings along with an integrated carry handle, so you to direct the airflow where you want it. It has an adjustable thermostat and the safety tilt switch will give you peace of mind.

Buy the Heller 2000W Fan Heater ($37) from Amazon here.

This Stark electric fan heats up fast and is perfect for warming up cold rooms. Its sleek and ergonomic design means you can easily move it to any room in the house. It’s also got an auto cut out sensor, should it ever fall.

Buy the Starke Electric Fan Heater ($33) from Amazon here.

This 2000W convection heater from De’Longhi is ideal for spot heating as it provides instant warmth. It comes with an adjustable room thermostat, so you can select and maintain the desired temperature throughout the day or night. It’s both wall mountable and freestanding, so you can use it effectively in any space.

Buy the De’Longhi Portable Convection Heater ($59) from Amazon here.

The Devanti panel heater comes with two heat settings and a 24-hour timer that can be easily adjusted using the simple button control panel with LED display. It’s also got a handy remote control so you don’t even have to get up to turn it on. Not least, the panel heater works ever so silently and features water splash resistance, a safety tip-over switch and overheat protection for safe use. The slim and portable design means that our glass panel heater suits modern décor and can be easily moved around your home.

Buy the Devanti 2000W Portable Electric Panel Heater ($119.90) from Amazon here.

The DeLonghi Radia S provide long-lasting warmth thanks to the long thermal inertia of the oil inside of the unit. It can heat any room, big or small, and has an easy to manage temperature system. It’s also a relatively silent heater, so it can live in any room, even the home office.

Buy the DeLonghi Radia S, Portable Oil Column Heater ($159) from Amazon here.

Easily and quickly heat your home or office with this oil-filled radiator. Equipped with an adjustable thermostat, you can easily select the ideal temperature to ensure you are as comfortable as possible. Its integrated carry handle and caster wheels make it easy to move around the home.

Buy the Warmlite Oil Heater ($34.04) from Amazon here.

Featuring a dual power setting of 1200W/2400W, the Tower Heater ensures powerful and efficient heating throughout your apartment. It comes with an adjustable thermostat that ranges from a low 10-degree centigrade to a high 49-degree centigrade. A quiet operator standing at 74cm tall, the tower oscillates within a 70-degree arc to deliver wide soothing warmth. Other great features include a time, touch-screen LED digital display controls, overheating protection, anti-tumble design, built-in handle and a handy remote control.

Buy the Devanti 2400W Electric Ceramic Tower Heater ($119.90) from Amazon here.

If you’re looking for other ways to warm up this winter, why not invest in a heated throw rug or electric blanket.