The Best Magnetic False Eyelashes if You’re Terrified of Gluing Your Eyelids Together

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Anyone who tells you that applying false eyelashes is an easy thing to do is either a liar or a professional makeup artist. For many of us makeup novices, applying fake lashes can be super stressful and often unsuccessful — that was until some genius created magnetic lashes. Here, we’re going to tell you exactly how they work and tell you where to find the best magnetic eyelashes in Australia.

READ MORE Budget Alternatives to All Those Hyped-Up Beauty Products In Your Feed

What are magnetic eyelashes?

Magnetic eyelashes are the ultimate solution to all your lash woes. They’re simple (and quick) to apply, even easier to remove and won’t go wonky while you wear them.

While magnetic lashes come in similar styles to your standard false lashes (think wispy, dramatic, natural), the way they attach to the lash line/eyelid is completely glue-free. The bottom of the lash strips have little magnets along the base that allow them to either be held in place with magnetic eyeliner or with a second strip of lashes — one lash strip goes underneath your natural lashes while another goes along the top and they cling together.

Are magnetic eyelashes safe for your eyes?

While magnetic lashes are an excellent option for special occasions, we’d recommend limiting your usage to just special occasions. Because some styles of magnetic eyelashes basically sandwich your natural lashes, there is the potential for lash damage and traction alopecia from consistent use. That said, magnetic eyeliner is a safer option as the lash is clinging to the actual eyelid which can support it better without damaging your natural lashes. Whichever option you chose, you should also be very gentle upon application and removal to avoid breakage or damage.

READ MORE Dry Shampoo Isn’t Just for Hiding Your Greasy Hair

How to apply magnetic eyelashes

If you’re applying magnetic lashes with magnetic liner, line your eyelid like you usually would and using tweezers or an applicator gently lower the lash onto the lash line. Once you’re happy with its position, gently just press it into place. To remove, starting at the outer corner of your eye, gently lift the lash up and away from the lash line. Once the lash is removed, wipe off your magnetic eyeliner with a gentle, eye safe micellar water or eye makeup remover.

Applying the two magnetic strips can be a little trickier, we suggest placing the top lashes first following the natural shape of your lash line. Once you’re happy with the position, gently glide the bottom strip up to meet it, sandwiching your natural lashes. To remove them, starting at the outer corner of your eye, gently grab each of the top and bottom lashes and pull them apart gently and away from the lash line. Once the lash is removed, wipe off your remaining eye makeup with a gentle micellar water or eye makeup remover.

Shop the best magnetic eyelashes in Australia

Magnetic lashes with eyeliner

Made from Grade A handcrafted fibre which means they’re extra soft and long. The magnetic liner is also long-wearing, smudge-resistant and waterproof.

Utilising their magical ProMagnetic technology, these lashes can be applied in 5 minutes or less. Sounds like a dream, right?

One of the best features of these eyelashes is that they’re reusable, so if you’re looking for a cost-effective option then this is it. Using the power of 5 strong magnets, your lashes will be held in place for hours on end.

Luxillia Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit, $70.04

If you’re in the market for a kit with an extensive range of lashes, this one from Luxillia is perfect. It comes with 7 pairs of lashes that range from thick and full to natural, 2 magnetic pen eyeliners, an applicator tool and an instruction manual.

Shop the best magnetic eyelashes with double strips

These medium volume, short length lashes are perfect when you’re creating an everyday makeup look. They’re super lightweight and comfortable enough to wear for an entire day (and transition into night as well).

These lashes from Ardell are light volume and medium length if you’re trying to achieve a slightly more dramatic makeup look. The pre curved band allows you to create a perfect, contoured fit every time.

Rather than applying your lashes with your fingers, SODIAL uses a nifty tool that sticks them into place for you. All you have to do is attach the lashes, clip them onto your own lashes and release. The two-in-one tool also works to lift and curl the lash at the same time which cuts your entire eye routine in half.