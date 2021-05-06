17 Colourful Kettle and Toaster Sets to Brighten Up Your Kitchen

Whether your kitchen is due for an upgrade or you just fancy a bit of a change up, a new kettle and toaster set could do the trick. Especially if, like me, there’s nothing more satisfying than having matching homewares.

With a huge range of different styles and colours to choose from, you’re sure to find a set regardless of your kitchen style. Kitchenware brands like Smeg, Breville and Sunbeam, offer a variety of 2 and 4 piece toasters as well as funky vintage and modern kettles in bold, bright colours like cherry red, pastel blue and sunshine yellow, as well as classic colour-ways like black, white and stainless steel.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a bunch of kettle and toaster sets that’ll fit into any budget so you can find a set worth investing in.

READ MORE Boil up Your Best Brew Yet With One of These Smart Kettles

White kettle and toaster sets

Westinghouse Diamond Kettle & Toaster Breakfast Pack in White, $88

Sunbeam Alinea Collection Kettle Ocean Mist White, $129

Sunbeam Alinea Select 4 Slice Toaster White, $129, originally $149

Black kettle and toaster sets

Sunbeam Diamond 2 Slice Toaster and 1.7L Kettle Set in Black, $159.99

Delonghi Brillante Exclusive Kettle Black, $99

Delonghi Brillante Exclusive 4 Slice Toaster Black, $129

Stainless steel kettle and toaster sets

Morphy Richards Equip 1.7L Kettle & 2 Slice Toaster in Brushed Stainless Steel, $122

Breville the Bit More Plus 2 Slice Toaster in Brushed Stainless Steel, $69.95

Breville the Compact Kettle Brushed Stainless Steel, $89.95

Red kettle and toaster sets

Smeg 50’s Style 4 Slice Toaster in Red, $299

Smeg 50’s Style Variable Temperature Kettle in Red, $269

KitchenAid dPro Line 1.5lt Electric Kettle in Candy Red, $379

KitchenAid Pro Line Series 2 Slice Automatic Toaster in Candy Red, $379

Blue kettle and toaster sets

Breville Luxe Collection Toaster & Kettle Set in Damson Blue, $379

Delonghi Icona Capitals Lisbon Kettle Azure, $129, originally $139

Delonghi Icona Capitals Lisbon 4 Slice Toaster Azure, $159, originally $169

Yellow kettle and toaster sets

Delonghi Icona Capitals New York 2 Slice Toaster Yellow, $139

Delonghi Icona Capitals New York Kettle Yellow, $129, originally $139

Sunbeam Chic Breakfast Collection Pack in Yellow, $99

Green kettle and toaster sets

Russell Hobbs Legacy 4 Slice Toaster in Green, $59

Russell Hobbs Legacy Kettle in Green, $59

De’Longhi Distinta Flair 2 Slice Toaster, $119

DeLonghi Distinta Flair Electric Kettle 1.7L, $109

Pink kettle and toaster sets

Morphy Richards Evoke Kitchen 1.5L Jug Kettle and 4 Slice Toaster in Rose Quartz, $189

Morphy Richards Scandi Dusty Pink Aspect Kettle and Toaster Pack, $341.26

Orange toaster & kettle sets

De’Longhi Icona Capitals 4 Slice Toaster, $149

De’Longhi Icona Capitals Electric Kettle, $114 (was $139, save $25)