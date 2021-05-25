4 Heated Throw Blankets to Snuggle up Under This Winter

If you’ve been caught out by the recent cold snap, you’re not alone. Between the sudden temperature drop and the realisation that it’s only mid-may (meaning we still have at least three more freaking months of this winter business), we’re thinking it might be time to invest in a heated throw blanket.

If you haven’t heard of them, heated throw blankets are basically like an electric blanket only you can burrito yourself up in it. They usually have a variety of different temperature settings and are made from a range of different fabrics, so you can find one that’s as aesthetically pleasing as it is toasty.

I know what you’re thinking, I bet it’s going to cost you a small fortune to purchase one of these plush bad boys. Good news: They’re actually really affordable with most of them ranging from $60 for a basic fleece throw to $130 for a bougie faux fur one. If you thought hoodie blankets were good, wait until you snuggle up in one of these.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best-selling heated throw blankets that you can have delivered to your door before it really gets cold.

This super soft and extra fluffy Dreamaker heated throw blanket is perfect for winter. Ideal for binge-watching TV, warming you up while WFH, or just relishing in some well-deserved downtime, this throw features 9 easy-to-use heat settings and has a 1-9 hour running time.

With your safety in mind, the throw comes with double overheat protection, an automatic off-timer (so you can avoid those costly heating bills), and the option to change temperatures to suit your needs. It also comes in seven different colours so you can pick one that goes with your decor.

Buy the Dreamaker Luxurious Double-Sided Heated Fleece Throw ($59.90) from Amazon here.

Snuggle up in the Giselle heated throw rug while you binge-watch the Friends reunion. Made from a lightweight and super-soft coral fleece, this electric throw rug is just the thing to help you cut down on those costly heating bills and without freezing your arse off. Perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, it has nine temperature settings, a 9-hour timer, overheating protection, a detachable controller and come in seven different colours. It is also machine washable, which is a huge win!

Buy the Giselle Heated Throw Rug ($69.90) from Amazon here.

Stay warm and comfortable in this bougie faux fur heated throw blanket. It features 9 different heat settings, a user-friendly controller, a 1-9 hours auto-off function and easy to read electronic display. It comes in four different colours, pink, green, grey and black.

Buy the Dreamaker Faux Fur Heated Throw ($79.95) from Amazon here.

Stay toasty and warm with this plush faux fur throw blanket. Fully reversible with snuggly faux fur on one side and a soft fleece on the other, it comes with 9 heat settings, 1-9 hours safety auto-off function and a user-friendly controller.

Buy the Gainsborough Deluxe Heated Faux Fur Blanket ($129) from Amazon here.