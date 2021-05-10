How Does Freeze-Dried Dog Food Stack Up Against the Fresh Kind?

If you find picking food for your dog more complicated than shopping for your own meals, hi, hello, welcome, you’ve come to the right place. Do you go with Kibble or wet? Organic? High-protein? Carb-friendly? Freeze-dried dog food?

Seriously, dogs are spoilt for choice. Over the last few years, freeze-dried dog food has become an increasingly popular choice among dog owners because it’s an easy, healthy option for your pooch.

What is freeze-dried dog food?

Like human freeze-dried food, freeze-dried dog food is when the raw food has had all its moisture sucked out by freezing temperatures before going through a multi-step drying out process. It’s a technique that preserves raw ingredients such as fresh meat to deliver a finished dog food product that is raw, shelf-stable and full of nutrients.

It comes in a variety of different formulations like tasty meat treats, freeze-dried dog food mixers or toppers and even complete and balanced freeze-dried meals. So you have a few different mouth-watering options for your furry little friend.

What are the benefits of it?

Freeze-drying preserves more of the nutritional content of the raw ingredients compared to other methods like cooking or dehydrating food. It’s also ideal for pet owners who want to feed their dogs a minimally processed nutritional food, but don’t want to deal with the hassle of handling, and preparing fresh raw meat themselves.

One thing to be cautious of when it comes to freeze-dried dog food is that it’s harder for your dog to digest, once you take food out of its natural state, in this case, by drying it out and rehydrating it later, never quite as easy on the stomach.

So if you do make the switch and you notice your dog eating or going to the toilet less, you might need to switch back to more traditional dog food or speak to your local vet.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best freeze-dried dog food you can buy from Amazon, and have delivered to your door.

High in meat and low in carbohydrates, this grain-free, freeze-dried dog food is perfect for even the pickiest of eaters. Packed full of New Zealand wholefood ingredients, K9 Natural dog food is made from grass-fed free-range meats, cage-free chicken or sustainably caught fish. They’re minimally processed and formulated to provide the rich and nourishing proteins and fats needed to give your dog a natural source of energy to thrive. Simply add water back into the food when using as a meal, or sprinkle on top of your dog’s food to use as a tasty topper. K9 Natural dog food also comes in 4 other flavours — beef, hoki & beef, lamb and lamb & salmon.

Buy K9 Natural Grain-Free Freeze-Dried Dog Food, Hoki & Beef ($36.99) from Amazon here.

Dogs often have trouble digesting the heavily processed foods that we usually give them. Nulo’s Freestyle freeze-dried raw dog food is a simplified, hassle-free way to give them the whole prey nutrition they need without being tough on their tummies. Each recipe includes at least 80% meat, organs and bone and up to 20% fruits and vegetables.

Each meat is paired with a blend of fruits and vegetables to provide extra vitamins and minerals. Beef recipes have apples, broccoli and parsley, while duck includes pears, green beans, kale, and spinach. Lamb is accentuated with raspberries, broccoli, dried egg yolks, and kale, and turkey comes with cranberries and broccoli. Lastly, the salmon and turkey is perfectly paired with strawberries, pumpkin, blueberries, kale, and spinach.

Buy Nulo Freeze Dried Raw Dog Food ($28.99) from Amazon here.

Created from 100% sustainably sourced meat and made fresh in New Zealand, Meat Mates is a simple serve of freeze-dried, grass-fed meat or cage-free chicken. The only added to some of their recipes is a dash of fish oil and rosemary extract for an antioxidant boost and a shiner coat.

Eat recipe contains nothing unnecessary or artificial like grains, GMO or fad fillers. It’ll be gone as soon as it hits the bowls of even the fussiest of eaters.

Buy Meat Mates Beef Dinner Grain-Free Freeze-Dried Dog Food ($27.99) from Amazon here.