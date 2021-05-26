These Electric Blankets Will Save You From The Sting of Cold Sheets

If you’ve just now had the realisation that your apartment is nowhere near ready for winter, we’re here to help. A relatively cheap and effective way to ensure you never have to feel the sting of cold bed sheets ever again is by investing in an electric blanket.

Typically, electric blankets go on your bed like a fitted sheet (under your fitted sheet) and plug into a wall socket. In between the layers of fabric are insulated wires that heat when plugged into electricity heat up. They come with an external controller that sits down the side of the bed where you can choose your desired temperature and set shut-off timers. If you’ve got a double, queen or king-sized blanket, there’s usually a controller for each side of the bed, so you and your partner can choose a temp that works for your sleep style. Or if you’re single, you can have one hot side and one cold side and flirt between the two.

Are electric blankets safe?

For years electric blankets have gotten a pretty bad rap, people were (and rightly so) hesitant to invest in them for safety reasons. The idea of leaving them all night, or forgetting to turn them off in the morning made people nervous.

These days, most of them come with an auto shut-off mode that’s triggered by a timer, turning the blanket turn off after a desired amount of time. It’s important to read the instruction manual that comes with your blanket to see how many volts it can handle as well as what kind of outlets it’s compatible with so that you use it safely and get longevity out of it.

Do they last?

If you follow the care instructions on how to look after your electric blanket, you can usually get a few winters out of them, making them a worthwhile investment. If you ever notice any brown spots on your blanket, it’s time to chuck it and buy a new one. Brown spots likely mean that it’s overheated in that area or there’s damage to the wires causing burnt areas.

Will your electricity bill skyrocket?

They’re generally cheaper than cranking the heater as they chew up less power. Every blanket comes with an instruction manual that will outline how many watts it is, so you can usually figure out pretty quickly how much power it will use with regular usage.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a range of affordable electric blankets so you can stay warm this winter.

Get a warm, cosy nights sleep with this Giselle fitted blanket. Featuring a 100% polyester underlay made for long-lasting and comfortable use, you can choose between three different temperature settings using its detachable controller. And if you forget to switch it off, or it gets too hot, the overheat protection function will kick in and shut off power instantly. Best of all, it’s machine washable. Simply unplug it (make sure to detach the cable from the blanket as well) and toss it into the washing machine for a good clean wash.

Buy the Giselle Bedding Heated Electric Blanket ($79.90) from Amazon here.

Essential for cold winter nights, this particular blanket comes with two detachable controllers that allow you to choose from three different heat settings, perfect for couples who run at different temperatures. It’s easy to maintain and machine washable, simply detach the cord and controls from the blanket before washing. It also comes with an overheating safety shut off.

Buy the Dreamaker Dual Control Washable Electric Blanket $43.01 from Amazon here.

This king size blanket from Russell Hobbs is the perfect companion to keep you cosy during the cooler months. It’s designed for king size beds and attaches with ties. The 100% polyester blanket is soft to the touch, features a 2m power cord and two removable controllers. The blanket also features overheat protection for added peace of mind.

Buy the Russell Hobbs Electric Blanket ($68.29) from Amazon here.

With dual control settings, 9 heat options and built-in overheating protection, it’s perfect for long, cold, winter nights. Filled with lush, warm fleece, it has a 10-hour timer with automatic turn off for heat protection and a removable controller, making it machine washable.

Buy the Dreamaker Sherpa Fleece Electric Under Blanket ($79.95) from Amazon here.

The Tontine Sherpa electric double bed size blanket is a perfect combination of warmth and comfort for those long cold winter nights. It comes with a cosy Sherpa bottom layer for added warmth, great for those who live in colder climates. It features dual controllers so you and your partner can set your sides to the ideal sleeping temperature.

Buy the Tontine T9020 Sherpa Electric Blanket ($53.97) from Amazon here.

Thought of an electric blanket still freak you out? Why not try an electric throw rug first, or a weighted blanket for extra comfort and warmth.

