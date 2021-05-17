Deck Out Your Kitchen With These Hot Deals for Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The kitchen is a happy place for most of us. Whether we enjoy spending our time cooking (or just eating the food) there’s a lot of fun to be had. If you’ve been promising to replace your old toaster or finally treating yourself to a high-tech gadget like an air fryer — these Click Frenzy Mayhem kitchen deals are your chance.

The major online shopping event Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 officially kicks off tomorrow, Tuesday, May 18 at 7pm is running for 53 hours, with most deals ending at midnight on Thursday, May 20. You’ll have to be quick if you’re keen to snag the best Click Frenzy Mayhem kitchen deals.

To give you a head start, we’ve rounded up some of the best early Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 sales. Keep checking back as we will continue to update you with more hot Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 deals as they drop.

The best Click Frenzy kitchen deals 2021

Kogan is taking up to 80% off: Save big on top appliances like kettles and air fryers.

Kogan 12L 1800W Digital Air Fryer Oven was $199.99, now $96.99 (save $103)

From succulent roast chicken to crispy homemade pizza, this Kogan Air Fryer is the perfect addition to any kitchen. The all-in-one air fryer also functions as a rotisserie, an oven, a dehydrator and more. So you can make all your favourite meals, sans oil. It has 1800W of Heating power with 80-200C adjustable temperature control, a removable pot with non-stick coating, a 90-Minute timer and 360° food rotation.

Buy the Kogan 12L 1800W Digital Air Fryer Oven (was $199.99, now $96.99 (save $103)) from Kogan here.

Kogan SmarterHome LX10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop was$629.99 now $299 (save $330.99)

With a built-in laser navigation system and smart infrared sensors to avoid obstacles, the Kogan Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop intelligently scans its surroundings and maps the room for more efficient vacuuming, mopping and sweeping. You can also control it via the Kogan SmarterHome app, where you can set schedules, check your battery, switch modes, and see where the vacuum has cleaned throughout use.

Buy the Kogan SmarterHome LX10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop was$629.99 now $299 (save $330.99) from Kogan here.

Kogan 2000W Tower Fireplace Heater was$399.99, now $109.99 (save $290)

If the winter chill caught up with you over the weekend, you’re probably on the hunt for a heater. This Tower Fireplace Heater from Kogan makes heating your home simple. It features adjustable temperature settings and a stylish, portable design and a tip-over safety feature and overheating protection function that automatically shuts off the device to help prevent potential fires, burn injuries and damage.

Buy the Kogan 2000W Tower Fireplace Heater was$399.99, now $109.99 (save $290) from Kogan here.

Kogan Espresso Coffee Machine was $149.99, now $77.99 (save $72.00)

Kick start your morning with a steaming cup of coffee that’s cafe-quality in your own home. This easy-to-use espresso coffee machine comes with an adjustable steam knob, a high-pressure frothing function, a built-in thermometer display, a detachable drip plate and tray and a 1.2L detachable water tank.

Buy the Kogan Espresso Coffee Machine was $149.99, now $77.99 (save $72.00) from Kogan here.

Kogan Electric Gooseneck Kettle was $79.99, now $41.99 (save $38)

With a unique, durable design you’ll love every cup of tea or coffee you pour with this matte black kettle. This sleek kettle comes with 0.6L capacity, a 360° rotating base, a LED Light on/off switch and dry boil protection.

Buy the Kogan Electric Gooseneck Kettle was $79.99, now $41.99 (save $38) from Kogan here.