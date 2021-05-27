You Can Get Canned Sangria Now, So That’s The Weekend Sorted

If you’re still absolutely devastated that you can’t travel internationally, you might be hanging out for a taste of that sweet European nectar that makes you feel like you’re abroad – sangria. If you’ve ever tried to make the delicious drink yourself and it’s turned out poorly, there’s now an alternative. A few divine humans have gone and invented canned sangria and I have it on great authority (mine) that it’s shaping up to be the drink of the year.

Sangria is one of those drinks that goes down like water but tastes much better, and makes you feel all the good things. Canned sangria gives you the same level of fun without the dreaded hassle of measuring the components out. You might be shocked to know there can be such a thing as too much alcohol when it comes to mixed drinks. Red wine is nice and all but it’s not the only thing you want to be tasting when you’re sipping on sangria. That’s why the founder of Bella made it his lifelong mission to nail the authentic Spanish drink while using Aussie ingredients, and he definitely overdelivered.

Bella Sangria is a fairly new player in the booze game but boy am I glad they’ve joined. The original is the Bella Sangría Red which is infused with oranges, lemons and cherries. There’s also the Bella Sangría Rosé, infused with mixed berries, peaches and hibiscus, and Bella Sangría White, infused with limes, apples and mint. Basically, there’s a mix for every kind of occasion and mood you could ever find yourself in. If you’re a fan of the cans you can drink em’ straight or you can get a lil fancy with some ice cubes and chopped fruit, you’re the master of your own destiny here.

Bella Sangría Mixed Bundle, $66

Like all good alcohol choices, you can choose your flavour based on how cute the packaging is, but that could be a harder choice than you think given how chic they all are. Honestly, I’ll be making a beeline for the bundle pack so I can give them all a decent taste test. Once I’ve done that, I’ll be looping back around to take my favourite flavour for another whirl. Just remember in your canned sangria frenzy that responsible drinking is sexy, so don’t be that guy who ruins the European fantasy for everyone.

You can check out some of the range below and get around their lip-smacking deliciousness for yourself — I know I will be. This Aussie winter is all about the European summer — you heard it here first.

