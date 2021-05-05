Level Up Your Life

How to Get the Most Out Of Amazon Prime Day 2021

Bree Grant

Published 1 hour ago: May 5, 2021 at 3:33 pm -
Filed to:amazon-prime-day-2021
How to Get the Most Out Of Amazon Prime Day 2021
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, hacks and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Lifehacker Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a fix.

Clear your schedules and warn your savings account because the countdown to Amazon Prime Day 2021 is on. If you haven’t heard of Amazon Prime Day Australia, it’s a mammoth online shopping event that is essentially a workout for your credit card (and your fingers). It’s filled with more sales and deals than you could ever possibly get your hands on. 

What is Amazon Prime Day?

The first official Amazon Prime Day was back in 2018 when the Prime service was first launched in Australia. It saw huge sales across shopping categories like home, tech, health & fitness, beauty and more. Since it was such a success the first time around, they now bring it back every year. 

It’s the perfect time to grab a bargain on that product you’ve been eyeing for weeks or just spoil yourself because you damn well deserve it. 

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 was confirmed for June this year by Amazon during their Q1 earnings call back in March. While we don’t have the exact date yet, we should find out more in the coming weeks.

Due to COVID-19, last year’s Prime Day was moved to an October time slot, however, it’s expected to be around mid-June this year.

READ MORE
How to Find the Best Amazon Prime Day Sales (and Fast)

 

What kind of deals can you expect from Amazon Prime Day?

Last year featured over a million deals globally across the two days and included top brands like Philips, Toshiba, Nescafe, Lego, Nintendo, Shark, Samsung, Under Armour, Sony, Bose and more.

To give you an idea of just how good last year’s sale was, the Amazon Echo Show 8 went on sale for $159 (usually $229, saving $70), the always popular Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones went on sale for $399 (usually $599, saving $200) and a Nintendo Switch + Minecraft bundle went on sale for $409 (usually $509, saving $100). 

Other Prime Day deal regulars include 4K TVs, wireless headphones and speakers, so expect discounts from big brands like Apple, Philips, Sony, Samsung and more.

It’s also likely that Amazon will release a bunch of early deals in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2021, so we could see deals dropping as early as this month. 

You can find all of last year’s Amazon Prime Day Deals on Lifehacker here.

How do I get access to Amazon Prime?

Before you nab any great deals, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $6.99 per month after the trial’s up. You might even already have one since a Prime subscription includes access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading. Plus, once you’re signed up you get free fast delivery on any items purchased through Amazon. 

If you’re not planning on using Prime after the sale’s done and dusted, just remember to cancel your subscription ASAP after you’ve milked your free trial for all it’s worth.

In the meantime, check out all Amazon’s daily deals here.

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.