Level Up Your Life

There’s a Cheeky Way to Get Amazon Prime Day Deals Without Paying For Prime

Lisa Rowan

Published 2 hours ago: May 7, 2021 at 1:06 pm -
Filed to:amazon prime
amazon prime dayAmazon Prime Day 2020amazon-prime-day-2021discountsfree trialprime dayprime day 2020prime day australiatwocents
There’s a Cheeky Way to Get Amazon Prime Day Deals Without Paying For Prime
Images: iStock
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, hacks and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Lifehacker Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a fix.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can be noncommittal about Amazon Prime Day 2021. You’ve already paid your monthly portion of it, so what’s it going to hurt to browse through some of the discounts the megastore is hawking for two days… and the two weeks leading up to it?

But if you’re not a Prime member, you may be curious about all the hoopla, feeling some online shopping FOMO. Fortunately, you don’t need to pay for Amazon Prime to shop on Prime Day.

READ MORE
How to Get the Most Out Of Amazon Prime Day 2021

If you haven’t been a Prime member previously, you can sign up for a 30-day trial of the service for free. Since we know that Amazon Prime Day 2021 around late-May or sometime during June this year, so Sign up at the start of the month, and you’ll get access to all the pre-Prime Day deals as well as the big 48 hour sale. With thousands of products being discounted, it’s likely Amazon’s own range of Alexa-based devices and Kindle e-book readers will be among the mix — so if you’ve been looking for the right time to nab one, it’s now.

This free trial option is not a secret by any means and Amazon advertises its free trial heavily in its Prime Day promotions. The company is no dummy.

By giving you the service for free for a short period, it’s raising the chances it’ll make money off you during the big party. And then after the big party. And then forever, because once you get used to two-day shipping, can you ever go back? Consumer crisis ensues.

The only requirement for the free trial is that you must have a valid credit card — if you don’t cancel your trial before it’s up, you’ll automatically be charged for the service, so maybe set a reminder if that’s your plan.

Now, if you’ve had Prime in the past and you’re feeling sneaky (or very organised, or maybe both), you can probably just use another email address to sign up for a new free trial. But your mileage may vary. Click here to learn more about the Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.