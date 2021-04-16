If you’ve been following our little website closely you’ll know that we’ve been lucky enough to have been treated to the culinary genius of Gemma Stafford and her Bigger Bolder Baking website.
Her quick and easy recipes in a mug are a dream for time-poor cooks, and if you read about her pizza in a mug and jam doughnut in a mug you’ll know that they’re tasty as hell, too.
Today, we’re looking at a mug-less recipe from Bigger Bolder Baking, but it’s just as easy as the other options on the site, don’t you worry. Let’s take a peek at Gemma’s 2-ingredient homemade pasta recipe, shall we?
2 Ingredient Homemade Pasta (Without A Machine)
What you’ll need:
This recipe literally only calls for flour and eggs (full measurements can be found on the website). And if you’d prefer, Stafford does offer a vegan alternative here.
Directions:
- On a large flat clean surface place the flour in a mound.
- Crack all 4 large eggs into the centre of the mound of flour creating a well to hold the eggs.
- Using a light hand, break the yolks of the egg and gently bring the flour into the centre of the well using your fingertips.
- Keep incorporating the flour into the eggs until all the flour has been absorbed. This will be a messy process, but it is well worth it! Once the dough starts to form, bring it together with your palms and knead into a smooth yellow dough. This will take roughly 5 minutes.
Hot tip: if your dough is on the dry side you can add a little SPLASH of water to bring it together.
- When the dough forms a ball, cover tightly with cling wrap and refrigerate for a minimum of 30 minutes to allow the dough the rest and the gluten to develop. No longer than 18 hours.
- After resting, remove the dough from the fridge and cut into 4 equal pieces. Set aside and cover with a towel to stop it from drying out.
- Flour your work surface and rolling pin and roll 1 ball of dough at a time into a large thin sheet. I don’t give dimensions for this part as it varies but my one note would be to get it as thin humanly possible. Like paper-thin.
- Once the dough has been rolled out, fold it over itself several times. Cut the roll of pasta into strips roughly 1/4 inch thick depending on what pasta you are making. Then dust some flour over the sliced strips of dough and unravel them to reveal your fresh pasta! Repeat this process with the remaining dough.
- Set cut pasta aside on a tray and leave out at room temperature to cook-off or cover and place in the fridge to be cooked later.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in