Make Your Own Pasta With Just Two Ingredients and Win Every Nonna’s Praise

If you’ve been following our little website closely you’ll know that we’ve been lucky enough to have been treated to the culinary genius of Gemma Stafford and her Bigger Bolder Baking website.

Her quick and easy recipes in a mug are a dream for time-poor cooks, and if you read about her pizza in a mug and jam doughnut in a mug you’ll know that they’re tasty as hell, too.

Today, we’re looking at a mug-less recipe from Bigger Bolder Baking, but it’s just as easy as the other options on the site, don’t you worry. Let’s take a peek at Gemma’s 2-ingredient homemade pasta recipe, shall we?

2 Ingredient Homemade Pasta (Without A Machine)

What you’ll need:

This recipe literally only calls for flour and eggs (full measurements can be found on the website). And if you’d prefer, Stafford does offer a vegan alternative here.

Directions: