Clean up with These Top Wireless Chargers That Are up to Half-off Right Now

If you have multiple devices that always seem to run low on battery at the same time, you’ll know how tricky it can be trying to charge them all at once. Between fighting for wall socket space and trying to track down your cables, it can be an irritating task to say the least. If you’ve been promising to make the switch to wireless for some time but haven’t found the right time, this wireless charger sale is the perfect place to make the switch and say goodbye to tangled wires for good.

If you’re wondering why you should make the switch from wired to wireless, there’s a few reasons – the first being increased reliability. When you charge wirelessly, you don’t need to worry about the possibility of fraying cables (and having to buy a new one to replace it). There’s also the benefit of universal compatibility. Instead of checking to see if the cable you’ve bought will actually work with all your devices, you can put anything down on these charging pads and know it’ll start working immediately. Lastly, wireless chargers are kinder to your devices as they don’t require jabbing them with cables multiple times a day. Charging wirelessly is a far less intrusive process and will cause far less wear and tear on the device itself.

Top picks from the wireless charger sale

Anker Fast Wireless Charger, $33.99, was $69.99 (51% off)

This handy wireless dock can sit on your desk or bedside table and charge your phone 10% faster than other wireless chargers. You can also flip it into landscape orientation if you’re keen to watch a movie or join a video call while giving the battery some juice.

Belkin Boost↑UP Wireless Charging Pad, $45.20, was $69.96 (35% off)

Belkin products are known for being high-performing and their wireless charging pad is no exception. With quick-charging capabilities and a sleek design, it’s great for sitting on the bedside table or kitchen counter to maximise space efficiency.

CHOETECH Wireless Charging Disk, $15.99, was $23.99 (33% off)

This is one of the best items you can pick up during the wireless charger sale. This sophisticated model is fitted with an integrated smart chip which works to lower the risk of over-heating, over-voltage and short circuiting. It’s compatible with a range of devices and can charge iPhones at a 7.5W speed.

LIONAL 4 in 1 Charging Station, $33.99, was $44.99 (24% off)

If you’re looking for a comprehensive charging station that can do it all, this is the one. Compatible with almost all mobile devices along with an Apple Watch and AirPods charging pods, you”ll have all your devices at 100% in no time.

Rimposky Wireless Charging Station, $15.39, was $18.66 (18% off)

The biggest selling point of this particular charger is its compact size, making it a great option for people who travel a lot or need to have chargers on the go. Weighing just 40g, its sleek design makes it easy to carry and ultra transportable.

3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charger, $36.54, was $42.99 (15% off)

As the name suggests, this wireless dock has the ability to charge your phone, smart watch and AirPods at the same time. You can dismantle the station if you’re just looking to charge one thing as each section works individually, which also makes it more convenient to transport.

Belkin Dual Charger, $74.96, was $99.95 (25% off)

If you live in a household where multiple people are looking to charge two devices at once, this model is a great fit. You can place two phones down side by side and have them charged up quickly – a great win from this wireless charger sale.

CHOETECH Charger, $32.99, was $39.99 (18% off)

This is another great option for people looking to charge just one device at a time. If you’re tight on desk space, its compact size is just another added bonus.