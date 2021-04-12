‘The Nevers’ Looks Like Bridgerton With Superheroes and It’s Coming to Australia

HBO’s The Nevers might just be the next big TV show to obsess over. The 6-episode fantasy drama from HBO has debuted its first episode and it looks mighty good. But a constant question in Australia is: can we watch it?

Well, the good news is that there is a time and a place for The Nevers.

What is The Nevers about?

Before we get into how you can watch this great new show, allow us to tell you why you should watch this great new show.

The Nevers comes from a producing team who has worked on shows such as Game of Thrones, Girls and The Defenders, so you already know you’re in for a good time.

Basically, the show is a fantasy drama set in the Victorian era, featuring a cast of people with supernatural abilities. Bridgerton with superheroes? Sign me up.

The synopsis for the show says:

In the last years of Queen Victoria’s reign, London is beset by the “Touched”: people – mostly women – who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities – some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True, a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair, a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces – to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.

The show features a huge female cast including Laura Donnelly, Ann Skelly, Olivia Williams, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens and Elizabeth Tomlinson. There’s also James Norton, Tom Riley and Nick Frost to look out for.

If you need more reasons to watch, check out the trailer for The Nevers below:

Where can you watch The Nevers in Australia?

The absolute god-sends over at Binge have secured the streaming rights for The Nevers in Australia.

The series premieres on April 12 and you’ll be able to catch all six episodes streaming on Binge. That’s right you can go and watch the very first episode right now.

You can sign up to Binge for just $10 a month and catch up on other great HBO content like Game of Thrones and Big Little Lies. Or check out what else is streaming on Binge this month with our complete list.