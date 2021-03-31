Level Up Your Life

Here’s Your Weather Forecast for the Easter Long Weekend in Australia

Lauren Rouse

Published 28 mins ago: April 1, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:easter
easter weekendweather forecasts
Here’s Your Weather Forecast for the Easter Long Weekend in Australia
Getty Images
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, hacks and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Lifehacker Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a fix.

We are approaching another long weekend. Therefore, it’s time to bring you the weather so you can plan your travels, Easter egg hunts and Netflix binges accordingly.

Here’s the weather forecast for all the capital cities in Australia for the Easter long weekend (April 2 – April 5).

Sydney

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 16 – 26°C
  • Chance of rain: 5%
  • Weather: Partly cloudy

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 16 – 26°C
  • Chance of rain: 0%
  • Weather: Mostly sunny

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 17 – 28°C
  • Chance of rain: 0%
  • Weather: Sunny

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 18 – 26°C
  • Chance of rain: 60%
  • Weather: Cloudy, the chance of showers.

Brisbane

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 18 – 26°C
  • Chance of rain: 40%
  • Weather: Partly cloudy

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 19 – 26°C
  • Chance of rain: 50%
  • Weather: Possible showers

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 20 – 25°C
  • Chance of rain: 80%
  • Weather: Showers

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 19 – 27°C
  • Chance of rain: 80%
  • Weather: Showers

Melbourne

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 14 – 28°C
  • Chance of rain: 0%
  • Weather: Sunny

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 18 – 30°C
  • Chance of rain: 0%
  • Weather: Sunny

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 15 – 22°C
  • Chance of rain: 5%
  • Weather: Partly cloudy

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 13 – 19°C
  • Chance of rain: 5%
  • Weather: Partly cloudy

Canberra

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 9 – 27°C
  • Chance of rain: 0%
  • Weather: Sunny

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 9 – 27°C
  • Chance of rain: 0%
  • Weather: Sunny

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 10 – 28°C
  • Chance of rain: 0%
  • Weather: Sunny

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 10 – 25°C
  • Chance of rain: 20%
  • Weather: Partly cloudy

Adelaide

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 17 – 33°C
  • Chance of rain: 0%
  • Weather: Sunny

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 20 – 32°C
  • Chance of rain: 0%
  • Weather: Sunny

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 16 – 28°C
  • Chance of rain: 0%
  • Weather: Mostly Sunny

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 13 – 26°C
  • Chance of rain: 0%
  • Weather: Partly Cloudy

Hobart

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 14 – 23°C
  • Chance of rain: 30%
  • Weather: Cloudy

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 16 – 28°C
  • Chance of rain: 0%
  • Weather: Sunny.

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 11 – 18°C
  • Chance of rain: 0%
  • Weather: Partly cloudy

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 12 – 19°C
  • Chance of rain: 5%
  • Weather: Partly cloudy.

Darwin

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 25 – 32°C
  • Chance of rain: 40%
  • Weather: Showers, possible storm

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 24 – 33°C
  • Chance of rain: 20%
  • Weather: Partly cloudy

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 24 – 33°C
  • Chance of rain: 30%
  • Weather: Partly cloudy

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 25 – 33°C
  • Chance of rain: 40%
  • Weather: Possible shower or storm

Perth

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 20 – 32°C
  • Chance of rain: 0%
  • Weather: Partly cloudy

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 20 – 34°C
  • Chance of rain: 20%
  • Weather: Partly cloudy.

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 19 – 35°C
  • Chance of rain: 5%
  • Weather: Partly cloudy

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 19 – 27°C
  • Chance of rain: 5%
  • Weather: Partly cloudy

Things are looking promising across the country with some warm temperatures and none of the recent torrential rains. Hopefully, this means good things for all your Easter plans!

Just a reminder, this is the weather for Easter at the time of writing but being the weather it’s always subject to change. Keep an eye on the faithful Bureau of Meteorology for up to date forecasts.

If you need to know what’s open this long weekend, check out our guide. And don’t forget, daylight saving ends this weekend so you’ll be adding an extra hour of sleep to your long weekend!

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.