These Deals Don’t Suck, but These Bosch and Miele Vacuums Sure Do

You know you need a new vacuum when you continually run its head over the same dust bunny and despite all your effort, that pesky ball of fluff just won’t budge. Lucky for you, there’s a few decent deals going for Bosch and Miele vacuum cleaners, including stick vacuums and bagged cleaners.

To really get the most out your brand new vacuum, you can check out our guide to how you can optimising its cleaning abilities.

The Bosch Serie 6 is a lightweight, cordless stick vacuum and it’s currently on sale for $320, down from $449.

Using Bosch’s AllFloor Power brush and DigitalSpin brushless motor, the Serie 6 is a decently powerful stick vacuum. It also gives you a few modifiable options, such as being able to remove its neck, turning it into a handheld vacuum.

It also comes with a flexible nozzle, which is handy if you really need to get into those tight crevices, along with a 2-in-1 furniture and upholstery brush to help you clean out the crumbs from in-between your couch cushions.

This Bosch stick vacuum’s 18V battery will give you roughly 30 minutes of cleaning time off. If you already own something from Bosch’s home and garden range, be it a drill or hedge trimmer, this vacuum uses the exact same battery. So if you need a little extra cleaning time, you can exchange the vacuum’s battery with one that’s already recharged.

Being able to save $129 isn’t too bad, either.

You can grab the Bosch Serie 6 Rechargeable vacuum cleaner here.

If you’re looking for a vacuum that has a little more power, but still has the portability of a stick cleaner, you can also nab a deal on the Bosch Athlet 25.2V vacuum.

The Bosch Athlet’s AllFloor HighPower brush makes cleaning any surface a breeze. It also uses three, adjustable performance settings, which include a Turbo mode for those really stubborn surfaces. It’s 25.2V Lithium-Ion can run for up to an hour, and comes with a 0.9L capacity dust container.

The Bosch Athlet also comes equipped with SmartSensor technology, which will continuously check the vacuum’s airflow rates to make sure it’s running at an optimal level and will let you know when the filter needs to be cleaned.

The Bosch Athlet 25.2V Rechargeable vacuum is currently on sale for $329 (down from $399) here.

Stick vacuums are great, especially if you’re living somewhere quaint where there’s not a space that needs cleaning, but nothing compares to the full power of a bagged vacuum. The Bosch GL-30 ProPower 2,200 watt motor creates strong suction will leave no section of carpet or floor untouched.

If vacuuming usually kicks your allergies into overdrive, the GL-30 uses an integrated HEPA filter to help purify the vacuum’s exhaust output. You can just pop the filter out and give it a quick wash when you need to as well.

You can currently pick up the Bosch GL-30 ProPower for $249, down from $299.

Another bagged vacuum cleaner, Miele’s Complete C3 uses a 2,000W motor to create maximum suctioning power. Amazon has knocked $170 off the price tag of this Miele vacuum and is currently offering it for $379.

The Complete C3 is a solid all-rounder vacuum cleaner, with a range of power settings that can be easily adjusted with foot controls, to save you having to bend over. It also uses Miele’s Airclean sealed filtration system to help you breathe easier while cleaning.

You can grab the Miele Complete C3 Family vacuum cleaner here.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims and user reviews on Amazon.