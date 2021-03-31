Level Up Your Life

The Best Things to Take Apart for Deep Cleaning

Joel Kahn

Published 7 hours ago: April 1, 2021 at 3:30 am -
Image: 20th Century Fox
Let me tell you all a little household cleaning story: Our former editor-in-chief, Alice Bradley, sent me a social media video of someone showing how to unscrew your toilet seat to clean off the gunk under the brackets. Now, I am one to go to town on my bathroom with some foaming bleach cleanser, but had never seen this method before.

So in I went to my bathroom, unscrewed the toilet seat and holy hell was there a lot of gunk under there. I was dumbfounded and a little grossed out.

After that disgusting experience, we got the idea to look into what other items around your house can be taken apart for a proper deep cleaning. Turns out everything from your blender to your computer keyboard allows for unscrewing, part removal, and deep scrubbing. We also like to take all the small parts out of large appliances like refrigerators and dishwashers for an extra thorough cleaning. (We’ve mentioned this before, but clean your dishwasher filter regularly!)

Check out the video below for the best items to disassemble, and let us know if you have other household items that you fully take apart to get into all the nooks and crannies.

