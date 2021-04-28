The Best Sim-Only Plans for Folks Who Burn Through Data

Data allowances have exploded as of late. Phone plans with over 100GB have become common, and can even be found for under $40 per month. If you’re still stuck with a small data allowance, now’s the time to think about upgrading.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the best SIM-only options with a serious amount of data on offer.

SIM-only plans with at least 40GB

If you’re after a lot of data for not a lot of money, you should consider Internode. You’ll pay just $15 for 40GB for your first six months, and $29.99 per month thereafter. That’s still pretty good value at full price, but the plan is contract-free so you can always swap providers as soon as the discount runs out. Internode’s mobile plans are powered by the Vodafone network.

Circles.Life is up next, with a 50GB plan for just $20 per month for your first year. To get this deal, you’ll need to use the promo code 50GBWOEXCL. After your first year is up, you’ll be paying $28 per month for 20GB. The plan is contract-free, so you’re able to leave whenever. This offer only runs until April 30, so get in quick. Circles is powered by the Optus network.

Kogan Mobile has a promo of its own. You’ll pay $25 per month for your first year for 45GB, and $40 per month thereafter. You’ll need to commit to a 12-month contract, but you can leave as soon as your discount runs out. Kogan is powered by the Vodafone mobile network. This offer runs until May 6.

Moose Mobile isn’t a bad choice either, offering 40GB for $29 per month. You’ll need to sign a 12-month contract to get the plan, however. Moose Mobile is also powered by the Optus network.

If you’re after Telstra coverage, you may want to consider MATE, who is slinging a 40GB plan for $40 per month. Better yet, the plan includes a bonus Tidal streaming music subscription, valued at $11.99 per month. You’ll be able to keep using Tidal for free as long as you’re a MATE customer, which makes this a pretty decent offer if you’re okay with changing your music streaming service.

SIM-only plans with at least 80GB

If you’re after more data, Kogan Mobile has the cheapest plan with at least 80GB. You’ll pay $40 per month for your first year, which will go up to $60 per month when the discount runs out. You’ll need to sign a 12-month contract, but it ends alongside the discount so you can always leave if you don’t want to pay the higher price. This offer runs until May 6.

Plans on the Telstra network aren’t running too dear either, Big T’s budget brand Belong has recently refreshed its plans. $45 per month will now get you 80GB.

SpinTel has an 80GB plan that you can currently get for $45 per month, thanks to a $10 per month discount on your first six months. Notably, this plan has 5G connectivity – SpinTel is the only MVNO that currently offers 5G. SpinTel is powered by the Optus network.

SIM-only plans with over 100GB

Still after more data? These three are the biggest plans around.

Circles is up first, with a 100GB plan for $30 per month for your first year. The price will increase to $38 per month after your first 12 months are up, but that’s still pretty reasonable for 100GB. Use the promo code 100NEWYEAR to get this one.

felix is a new MVNO powered by Vodafone that has a rather unique proposition: you’ll get unlimited data for $35 per month, but at capped speeds of 20Mbps. That’s just a tad slower than an NBN 25 plan.

If you’re after Vodafone proper, it has a 100GB plan for $45 per month thanks to a $10 per month discount. This discount lasts for your first year, after which you’ll pay $55 per month. This deal runs until April 29.

And Telstra is doing a discount on its top-tier plan. You’ll pay $65 per month for its 180GB plan for your first year, after which the price will jump up to $115 per month. The plan is contract-free, however, so you can always drop down to a more affordable plan or swap provider altogether.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.