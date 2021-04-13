Is Your Pillow Causing Acne Breakouts?

We all know how important a good night’s rest is, but did you know your choice of bedding can affect far more than your sleep quality? Yep, it turns out your acne could be caused by your pillowcase, especially considering how much bacteria they carry. Silk pillowcases are all the rage for a number of reasons, (including improved skin), but do they actually work? And what are the supposed benefits that make them superior to an average pillow? Glad you asked, we’re covering all that and more in this article, including where to find the best silk pillowcase in Australia.

What are the benefits?

Sorry to ruin your day with this fact, but it turns out your pillowcase contains 1000x more bacteria than a toilet seat after just 3 days. This pesky bacteria can end up clogging your pores which is the #1 cause for most breakouts. Understandably, if you’re spending upwards of eight hours a day lying on something that’s riddled with bacteria, it makes sense that it’ll have an adverse impact on your skin.

You could try adjusting your sleeping position so you’re on your back or opt for a far easier solution – investing in the right pillowcase. We’re not saying a silk pillowcase will cure your acne overnight, but it can make a difference if you suffer from regular flare ups and they’re certainly better than cotton.

Courtesy of its smooth texture, a mulberry silk pillowcase absorbs less moisture from the skin than your average cotton pillowcase. This is perfect for people with dry skin as it keeps it nice and hydrated (it also means it’ll absorb less of your expensive face creams and allow them to actually do their job).

Along with all the added skin benefits, a silk pillowcase can also prevent things like wrinkles and frizzy hair. Dermatologists have confirmed that the smooth surface and reduced friction with silk means less tugging on the skin which can cause creases over time. This smooth surface also allows your hair to glide over without any friction which reduces things like frizz, tangles and the dreaded bedhead look.

Where to buy a silk pillowcase

While there’s a variety of brands out there slinging all kinds of different products, the best silk pillowcase in Australia might just be this one.

Silvi is the world’s first pillowcase to be treated with natural silver (an ingredient clinically proven to eliminate 99.7% of acne-causing bacteria). It’s safe for all skin types, boosts collagen to help with fine lines and can even help your hair by working to prevent split ends and frizz. Plus, you’ll get to sleep every night on the buttery softness of pure Mulberry silk which is a real treat for the face.

If you’re wondering what kind of sorcery makes this pillowcase so magic, it’s just straight science. The pure mulberry silk pillowcase has been combined with antibacterial silver which works to prevent everything from blackheads and whiteheads to dry and oily skin. It’s clinically-tested, environmentally-friendly, ethically-made, chemical-free and hypoallergenic. Okay, maybe it is a little magic then.

There are currently two different sizes of pillowcases on sale. The standard/queen and a king – both $89 in price. A twin pack will set you back $158, while a three-pack will cost $267 (and they’ll throw in an extra pillow for free). Each pillow is available in three different colours – white, charcoal and rose gold.

The brand offers a 100 night risk free trial, with the option to return your pillowcase for a full refund if you aren’t happy with it.

So if you’ve tried every lotion and potion under the sun to treat your acne with no results, a change in pillowcase could be the next thing to try. You never know, you could be waking up to better skin sooner than you think!

You can shop the full Silvi range here.

Standard/Queen Pillowcase in White, $89

King Pillowcase in Rose Gold, $89

Standard/Queen Twin Pack in Charcoal, $158