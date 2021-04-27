Where to Stream Nomadland, Parasite and Every Best Picture Winner From the Past Decade

Another awards season has come and gone and golden statues have been handed out. This year’s Oscars marked the 93rd Best Picture winner which is considered the best film of the year by the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Their voting process is a little weird, but always leaves one film standing on top – except for the odd occasion where someone mixes up the envelopes.

If you’re thinking of taking a walk down Best Picture lane to see what films are considered Hollywood’s best, here’s where you can find a decade’s worth of winners on Australian streaming services.

Nomadland

Fresh off its Best Picture win on April 25th, Nomadland also picked up wins for Frances McDormand for Best Actress and Chloe Zhao as Best Director – making her only the second female to ever do so.

Previously, Nomadland could only be seen by Aussie in cinemas. That’s all about to change because Disney+ has snagged the local streaming rights and it will be hitting Star on Disney+ on April 30, 2021.

Parasite

It seems so long ago that Parasite made history with its Best Picture win, back in a time where social distancing was non-existent. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but that did happen only last year in 2020, despite it feeling like 20 years ago.

A year later is the perfect time to revisit Parasite and remind yourself why it deserved its four Oscar wins. You can stream it on Stan.

Green Book

Starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, Green Book explores the true story of a friendship between a world-class African American pianist and his Italian-American driver.

The film picked up Best Picture, along with plenty of controversies, at the 91st Academy Awards. Aussies can watch it on Netflix.

The Shape of Water

Guillermo Del Toro’s fish-man out-of-water love story beat Get Out and Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri for the title of the 90th best Picture Winner.

Find out why The Shape of Water was the one to beat by checking it out on Disney+.

Moonlight

Moonlight was the Best Picture winner that almost wasn’t after the notorious envelope mix-up of the 89th Academy Awards. However, it did earn its place and became the first Best Picture winner to feature an all-black cast and LGBTQI themes.

Moonlight is available to stream on Netflix and Binge.

Spotlight

Spotlight stole the show in 2015 for its true story telling the tale of a group of Boston Globe journalists who uncovered a child molestation scandal within the Catholic church.

Sadly, this one isn’t available to stream for free on any Aussie services right now, but you can rent it digitally from YouTube, Apple TV, Google Play store, the Microsoft store, or Fetch TV.

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Birdman’s story about a fading cinema star who was once a big superhero actor was a little close to home for Michael Keaton, but this film certainly boosted his career out of any of these true-to-life notions. Birdman also made waves for its seamless appearance of a one-shot film.

Check it out for yourself on Amazon Prime Video.

12 Years a Slave

12 Years a Slave is a brutally important story about a free African-American man who was promised a job and instead was kidnapped and sold into slavery in the US in the 1800s. The movie is based on the true memoirs of Soloman Northup.

You can find this one on Foxtel Now or Stan.

Argo

Hollywood loves movies about movies, particularly when they’re about movies that helped the world. Ben Affleck’s Argo tells the true story of how the US Central Intelligence Agency rescued six diplomats during the Iran hostage crisis under the guise of filming a science-fiction film.

Watch this movie about a movie on Netflix, Binge or Foxtel Now.

The Artist

Rounding out the decade we have The Artist, a modern love letter to the early days of black and white silent films. Come for the love story between Peppy Miller and George Valentin but stay for the real star of the show – the dog, Uggie.

The Artist is another one that’s only available for digital rental via Amazon, Google Play, YouTube or Fetch.

After learning what the worst films of 2020 were yesterday, please excuse me while I add all of these Best Pictures to my watchlist for a week of decent films.