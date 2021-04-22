5 Documentaries That Will Remind You Why Our Planet Should Be Protected at All Costs

April 22 is Earth Day, where we celebrate our beautiful planet and what we can do to conserve it. One huge step towards figuring out how we can help our planet is to educate ourselves.

Sitting down with a documentary is one of the simplest and easiest ways to do that, particularly while social distancing is a thing. So, in light of that, here’s a bunch of great documentaries celebrating our planet that you can watch on local streaming services.

The Year The Earth Changed

David Attenborough’s latest nature documentary is out just in time for Earth Day and gives us potentially one of the only upsides of the pandemic. After humanity locked down, nature rose up which proves just how much of a problem we are for mother nature.

The Year The Earth Changed shows some truly incredible natural sights and is well worth a watch on Earth day to remind us how big of an impact we have on our planet.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

2040

Damon Gameau’s documentary is one of few to actually share a positive look at our planet’s future. Gameau envisions multiple different strategies to reduce climate change and then envisions how our world could look if we acted on them now.

As it turns out, we have everything we need to actually reverse climate change but we just need people to do it. It’s well worth watching to learn how we can get involved as individuals.

Where to watch: stream on DocPlay or rent digitally.

Secrets of the Whales

Secrets of the Whales is the latest nature deep dive from National Geographic. Featuring narration by Sigourney Weaver and executive produced by James Cameron, the series is a stunning look at the lives and culture of five different whale species.

Long story short: whales are the best and we do not deserve them.

Where to watch: Disney+

My Octopus Teacher

Celebrate Earth day and knock off an Oscar nominee off your list with My Octopus Teacher. The documentary shows one man’s quest to become best friends with an octopus living in the kelp forests off the coast of South Africa.

It’s heartfelt, inspiring and a great reminder of the wonders of nature.

Where to watch: Netflix

An Inconvenient Truth

A classic tale, An Inconvenient Truth was probably the first time most of us had even heard of climate change. We may have come a long way since 2006 but it’s still interesting to see the beginning of the climate change movement. It’s not surprising to see that a lot of the things Al Gore was pushing for then are still an issue today.

The sequel, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power is also worth a watch.

Where to watch: An Inconvenient Truth is available to rent digitally and An Inconvenient Sequel is on Amazon Prime Video.

Anything with David Attenborough

I know David Attenborough is already on this list, but really any of his documentaries are worth a watch on Earth day. As one of the world’s greatest natural historians, David Attenborough has enlightened us about so many different animal species and habitats on Earth and we can all continue to learn from him.

There’s an endless number of Attenborough’s nature documentaries to watch, but here’s where you can find just a few.

Planet Earth I and Planet Earth II – Stan.

Our Planet – Netflix

Blue Planet – Stan.

Frozen Planet – Binge

If you want to see some of the other ways you can get involved this Earth day, check out the official website.