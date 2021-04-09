Level Up Your Life

Kogan Has Just Unveiled Two New Mobile Plans and You Can Get Them with a Discount

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

April 9, 2021
Filed to:kogan
kogan mobilemobile plans
Image: Friends
Earlier this week Kogan unveiled two new mobile phone plans, aptly named the Large Plan and Extra Large Plan. To celebrate the launch of these plans, Kogan is also offering a limited-time discount. The Large mobile plan is $25 per month with 45GB of data, while the Extra Large is $40 per month with 80GB of data.

If you take up these plans, the discount will last for the first 12 months you’re with Kogan. After which the plans monthly prices will bump back up to $40 per month and $60 per month, respectively.

These plans require you to commit to a 12-month contract, which can be a bit of a dealbreaker for some. However, the discounts for both plans lasts for this entire 12-month period. That means if you take up either of these plans, you’ll be facing a minimum annual cost of $300 or $450.

The offers are available until May 6, there’s just a little under a month to snap one of them up.

If you don’t come close to hitting your monthly data allowance, Kogan also offers up to 200GB of data rollover. Both of these plans are powered by the Vodafone 4G network.

You can check out these new Kogan plans and how they compare to competitive telcos in Australia below.

Mobile phone plans with at least 25GB of data

Most mobile plans within this data range sit around 40GB of data for $30 per month. So in terms of value, Kogan’s Large mobile plans sits comfortably above most of its competitors by offering more data for less.

It’s only outdone by Circles.Life, which is currently running a promotion that offers 50GB of data for $22 per month.

Mobile phone plans with at least 70GB of data

For mobile plans in this data range, the average monthly cost is usually somewhere between $45 to $60, with most telcos sitting around 80GB of data. This Kogan plan hits the data average, but at a lower monthly price than most other telcos in Australia.

Kogan is outdone in terms of data by the plans for Vodafone, Circles.Life, Optus and CMobile – all of which offer 100GB per month. However, Circles.Life is the only telco that offers a lower monthly plan price than Kogan, at $30 per month. Vodafone’s 100GB plan also sits at $45 per month.

Chris firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

