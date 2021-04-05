Level Up Your Life

How to Season the Sides of Your Steak

Photo: Davidchuk Alexey, Shutterstock
Good steaks do not need brining (wet or dry). They do not need complicated rubs. They (usually) do not need marinades. Good chops might need some of these things, but both always need some seasoning — at least a healthy sprinkling of salt. And I like to make sure that salt gets on all sides, including the edges, especially the edges that contain a good bit of fat. (Do you eat the pieces of browned fat on a steak? I always have, but apparently some people find that “weird” or “gross.”)

Anyway. Whenever you sprinkle a powdered or crystallised flavouring agent on the top and bottom of a steak, chop, or some other thick rectangle-ish mass of meat, you lose some of that salt, sugar, or otherwise flavoured powder to the cutting board by way of imprecision. This isn’t your fault — you’re only human, and shakers are somewhat haphazard in their function.

Going on to season the edges of said steak or chop by dispensing your salt or other flavouring agent directly from the shaker just results in further loss, as the target is now even narrower than it was initially, and a shaker is — again — not the most precise delivery system.

Instead of doing that — and wasting delicious salt — just grab your steak or chop and dab its edges in the salt and seasoning you already lost to the cutting board while you were seasoning the top and bottom. This way all sides — including the fatty ones that brown so gloriously — get their share of salt and seasoning, without wasting any of that salt or seasoning.

