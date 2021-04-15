Clear Your Wardrobe and Calendar for Vogue’s Online Shopping Night

If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to shop online, you’re in luck. Vogue Online Shopping Night (also known as VOSN) is fast-approaching, and it’s the perfect opportunity to nab yourself a bargain and refresh your wardrobe in time for the seasonal change.

The event is one of the most hyped sales of the year, with fashion-forward shoppers eagerly awaiting a sale on their favourite brands. It’s a unique opportunity for consumers to access great discounts and finally get their hands on products they’ve been eyeing off for a while.

What is Vogue Online Shopping Night?

As the name suggests, VOSN is an online shopping event that takes place multiple times a year. The short window will allow consumers to nab hundreds of deals, free gifts and exclusive discounts on their favourite brands.

When is Vogue Online Shopping Night?

Vogue Online Shopping Night 2021 is currently slated to take place from midday April 20 to midnight April 21. The 36-hour event will offer generous savings across big name brands from beauty and fashion to accessories and homewares.

Which brands are participating?

Last year, participating brands included Sheridan, Glassons, Napoleon Perdis, ASOS, David Jones and more– making it an incredible opportunity to score yourself a bargain.

A few participating retailers have already been announced including Net-A-Porter, Platypus Shoes, Peta + Jain, Aje, Levi’s, Glassons, Stylerunner, Cosette and Nobody Denim. It’s safe to say the lineup is shaping up to be one of the biggest and best yet so we’re excited for what’s to come.

How do I shop the sales?

When the time comes, you can head over to the Vogue Online Shopping Night hub to access the complete list of retailers and begin frantically clearing your wish lists. Most retailers will offer a discount code on the homepage that you can apply to your order, or it will be automatically be applied when you check out.

We’ll also be covering all the best deals on the day, so be sure to check back on this page to shop our picks. Once we’ve done the hard work sifting through the top sales, all that’s left for you to do is add to cart!