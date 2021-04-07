How to Sabotage Your Zoom Call so You Can Peace the Eff Out

After a year of remote work, spending hours on Zoom attending countless meetings that could have been emails has simply become a way of life. That’s why you need Zoom Escaper, a plug-in that allows you to “self-sabotage” your audio stream, giving you a good excuse to disconnect from time-wasting video chats without making your disdain for them obvious.

The creator of Zoom Escaper promises the tool will “make your presence [in the meeting] unbearable to others,” and after listening to the various interference options it offers, we believe him.

Here’s how to use it.

How to install Zoom Escaper

First, head over to the Zoom Escaper page and click the Enable Microphone button. Then download and install VB-CABLE for your operating system. Once that’s complete, refresh the Zoom Escaper site.

You’ll now have the option to switch your microphone and output. Select VB-Cable (Virtual) from the Output dropdown and hit Start, and keep the page open while you launch your Zoom meeting.

How to use Zoom Escaper

To actually make the tool work in Zoom, there are a few settings you’ll have to adjust. Open your Zoom Settings > Audio and select VB-Cable as your microphone.

Select “Low” under “Suppress background noise” and toggle on “Show in-meeting option to Turn On Original Sound from microphone.” All other options nested here should be unchecked. (This YouTube video walks you through the process.)

Once you’ve joined your meeting, you can add sound effects from the Zoom Escaper page. Toggle on your chosen effect (or several at once, if you want to really irritate your fellow attendees) and adjust their volume. Note that you won’t be able to hear the effects on your end.

Screenshot: Emily Long

While some of the background audio options — like “Bad Connection” and “Echo” — are to be expected, others may tip your coworkers off to your game. The “Man Weeping” and “Urination” noises are irritating, for sure, but less useful if you goal is finding a credible reason to exit the meeting with your dignity intact. But you can also upload your own effects — that option appears at the bottom of the page when Zoom Escaper is running.

To turn Zoom Escaper off, press the Stop button and, in Zoom, switch your microphone back to whatever you usually use.