How to Hide All Those Unseemly Cords and Cables

Somehow, in 2021, when everything is “wireless” this and “bluetooth” that and “AirPlay” that and “Alexa” this, there are still wires hanging out of everything. Your desk, media console, nightstand — and, in the work from home era, probably your dining table, too — are laden with so many wires and tripping hazards, you might as well be traversing a complicated root system in the rainforest.

Luckily, there are systems and methods to deal with all the wires, cords, and plugs hanging around your outlets. Let’s start small: Get some velcro strips or gear ties to coil up your thin, dangly wires. You can just use a twist tie from a bag of bread to hold your small wires together in storage, but buying a pack of gear ties allows you to colour-code what belongs where.

Next, get your hands on some adhesive hooks. You can put them on the back of your desk or headboard to hook chargers and wires to so they aren’t hanging loosely down the sides of every piece of furniture. You can also use a blinder clip on your computer to hold a phone or laptop charger in place without it falling to the floor.

Finally, for heavily-corded workstations, get some spiral tubing to hold everything in one single, thick feed. You can also hide the cords running along your wall or baseboards with a cover that looks like moulding. And my favourite cord hack is this rotating power strip that allows you to save space and still connect every chunky plug you have.