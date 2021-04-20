How to Get ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ and Other Great PlayStation Games for Free

If you’re a PlayStation gamer, set a calendar reminder for March 26 and April 20, because great free games are coming your way.

March 25 marks the official kick-off of Sony’s new Play at Home 2021 program, which gives you access to free PlayStation 4 and PS VR games with no strings attached. You don’t have to be a PlayStation Plus member to take advantage of the giveaway; you just have to “buy” the free titles. That’s it.

My advice? Grab ‘em all, even if you’re not sure if you’re that interested in them. You never know when you might feel an itch to try out a random title you’ve never played before. And I can confidently say that quite a few games on this list are actually really good; these aren’t just bargain-bin titles. You have until April 23 to grab them. After that, you’ll have to pay real money for them once again.

The full list of free games you can get starting March 26 includes:

Abzû

Enter the Gungeon

Rez Infinite

Subnautica

The Witness

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Moss

Thumper

Paper Beast

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

As for April 20, you’re only getting one free game that day, but it’s a doozy: The much-loved Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition. The catch? You only have a limited time to grab it — from April 20 to May 15. That’s a pretty healthy window, but don’t dawdle — this game is absolutely incredible. So much so that I’d happily play it again right now, were I not already facing a pretty big backlog of titles I need to check out.

This article has been updated since its original publication.