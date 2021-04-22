These Global Knife Deals Are a Cut Above

If you’re someone whose love of cooking maybe outweighs the size of your wallet, trying to load up your kitchen with high-grade crookery and appliances can be a bit difficult. However, if you’re patient and willing to do your homework, you can find some great deals on essential kitchen gear.

When it comes to knives, most of us happy to stick with whatever is included in a cheap cutlery set. Which is fine for some, but if you’re someone who seriously loves cooking you know how important it is to have a high-grade knife, or two, or ten.

While some fancy knife brands can set you back a couple hundred dollars for a single blade, there are a few, like Global, that offer high quality cuts at a more reasonable price. Those prices become even more reasonable when they’ve been slashed.

If you’ve been looking to grab yourself some high-grade cooking knives, but trying to piece together individual essentials has been a bit tricky or straining on your budget, this might be the deal you’ve been looking for.

This Global knife block set is currently on sale for $339, which is an enormous discount of $616 from its usual $955 price tag. It includes six types of Global knives, all of which are great kitchen essentials.

This set includes:

Paring knife (8cm)

Utility knife (11cm)

Cooks knife (13cm)

Vegetable knife (14cm)

Cooks knife (20cm)

Bread knife (22cm)

These blades are made from Global’s special CROMOVA 18 stainless steel, which has been developed to stay sharper longer than most other steel, while also being resistant to rust and stains. In other words, this could be the last knife set you buy in a long while.

You can grab this sharp Global knife block deal here.

You should own a paring knife. They’re versatile little blades that are great for taking care of fruit and vege, and are just handy to have if you need to make any high precision work. Like Global’s other product, this paring knife has a lightweight, balanced design to help make your work smooth.

You can buy the Global paring knife for $35.95 here, and save yourself $39 off its $74.95 price tag.

These three Global knives are great kitchen essentials, and the perfect options if you’re looking to make your first fancy knife purchase. Even better is that this Global knife set is currently on sale for $185, down from the usual price of $469.

This set includes three knives:

Paring knife (9cm), great for small, precision work and peeling vegetables.

Vegetable knife (14cm), great for chopping vegetables.

Cooks knife (20cm), a great all-around options when it comes to slicing and dicing your meats.

The Global Classic Kitchen Knife Set is available here for $185.

If you’re someone who cooks a lot of fish, and you live in a constant state of frustration about the giant pain in the arse that are tiny bones, a boning knife is the best investment you could ever make.

Global’s classic boning knife usually sells for $179, but you can currently grab it for a decent $97.50.

The long blade of this knife is flexible, giving you an extra degree of dexterity when cutting and filleting your meats. Removing those hair-thin bones from a salmon fillet couldn’t be easier. Plus, you can be more subtle with your cuts, so when it comes to plate presentation, your food doesn’t look like someone trod on it with a work boot.

You can grab the Global classic boning knife here.

Ideally, you should be using a whetstone to keep your knives sharp, but a good pull through sharpener is a much more convenient option.

This Global Minosharp Plus 3 knife sharpener uses three ceramic wheels – coarse, medium and fine – to help bring a sharp edge back to your dull blades. It also cycles water through the wheels, to keep your knife’s temperature cool while also helping to wash the metal shavings from it.

The Global knife sharpener has had $60 shaved off its price tag, and is currently on sale for $55.