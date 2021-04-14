The Friends Reunion Is Almost Here, and Could I BE Any More Excited?

Friends left a hole in many hearts when it ended in 2004 and for every single one of those 17 years since, fans have been begging for a reunion. Well, the good news is the Friends reunion is very much happening and will be there for you soon.

The reunion was announced back in February 2020 and was on the verge of filming before a global pandemic happened and took literally every good thing from us including Central Perk.

So, how is the Friends reunion doin’?

What is the Friends reunion?

I know you couldn’t be any more excited but before you get carried away, no, this is not a continuation of the show. HBO Max said in a statement:

Lastly, in order to avoid any misunderstanding about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new, original episode of the series. The cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters

But the good news is all six original friends will be back.

That’s right Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer will be reunited on the original Friends stage in Los Angeles once again. Creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman are even joining in.

The reunion will be an unscripted special, probably more similar in style to a talk-show interview. According to Entertainment Weekly, there might still be some surprises in store with David Schwimmer teasing the cast all “read something”.

There will also be iconic props, sets and behind the scenes footage.

Given this momentous occasion, the producers opted not to film the reunion via Zoom and waited until it was safe enough to reunite the cast in person. The production was just on a break, you know? (I’m sorry).

The special episode is sure to show the signs of social distancing but filming was able to go ahead safely this month. The Friends Instagram page shared a pic with the news the reunion had wrapped on April 11.

When and where to watch the Friends reunion in Australia

When can you watch the Friends reunion? That is the question.

Originally it was set to debut at the same time as the HBO Max streaming service in the US, which was May 2020. Obviously, that didn’t happen but now that filming has wrapped there’s a huge chance we’ll see it debut this year.

Given that the Friends reunion hasn’t been given an air date there’s no official word on where you can watch it in Australia. But we can do some educated guessing.

The original Friends series has made its way across nearly every streaming service, including Netflix, Binge and Stan. But, given Foxtel’s licensing deal with HBO and Warner Bros. which saw shows like Game of Thrones and more recently Zack Snyder’s Justice League come to Binge, it’s likely that’s also where the reunion will end up.

We’ll update this article as more information about the Friends reunion is released. In the meantime, you can catch up on all 10 seasons of Friends on Binge.