Everything You Need To Prepare Yourself for the ‘Bonkers’ Third Season of You

You fans were served a small piece of encouragement recently when the Netflix series shared a photo celebrating the wrap of season three.

The series shared a photo of series lead Penn Badgley sitting on set with the label ‘Stalker’ pasted across the back of his chair – fittingly.

The update sent a wave of excitement through the internet with fans desperate to hear more. If that’s you, you’ll be happy to know we’ve done some digging and have found a little more detail to sink our teeth into while we wait.

When is season three of You set to drop?

Until now, the only information we’ve been privy to is that the season would be released before the end of 2021 – which isn’t all that much info, really.

Now we understand that filming for You season three wrapped on April 24. Beyond that, we have precisely nothing to go off of, but at least we know she’s moving along nicely.

What can you tell us about the storyline of season three?

Well. If you’re up to date (spoilers coming) you’ll be aware that season two ended with Joe and Love moving to the suburbs to become a happy family (that sometimes murders people).

In true Joe style, however, his suburban dad persona is disrupted when he spots a striking figure living next door.

Showrunner Sera Gamble shared some details in a lengthy Twitter thread about the filming process for You season three. In it she wrote that in season three, “the episodes are f**king bonkers and the performances are insanely good,” she wrote.

“That’s all I’ll say about that till we are ready to talk about the new season.”

In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gamble shared that this season will have a very different tone.

“We are evoking where we would like to go, which is to a much more suburban, insular world where Joe would be a complete fish out of water,” she told the outlet. “And now Love occupies a very different place because she is the mother of his child but also not the woman he thought she was.”

Who will be in the upcoming season?

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti will reprise their roles of Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn.

E! reports that Michaela McManus will take on the role of Joe and Love’s neighbour, Natalie. The outlet shared that she is:

“Married to a powerful man, Natalie is a professional and social success. But she sees through the shallow, Stepford-esque vibe that surrounds her, and beneath her wry exterior, she leads a secret life—one that Joe is willing to work hard to learn more about.”

There will be a handful of new cast members, like Tati Gabrielle and Dylan Arnold, joining the series this season, however, it’s been teased that some surviving characters from season two may make an appearance, too.

Where can I watch You?

Seasons one and two of You are available to stream on Netflix and season three will hit the streaming service in the coming months.

Time for a binge session, perhaps?