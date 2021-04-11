Earn $US2400 ($3,149) Watching 24 Hours of True Crime Documentaries

We’re now several years into true crime being a pop culture phenomenon, and although we’ve past the point of counting the days until the next season of the Serial podcast or Making a Murderer docuseries airs, it’s still a popular genre.

And if you’ve found yourself glued to your TV for an entire weekend because you couldn’t stop watching a particular show, then you know how easy it can be to get sucked into these stories. (Although there are a variety of other psychological reasons for this.)

Now you have the chance to get paid for your next binge. The catch? You have to watch 24 hours of true crime shows. (Also, it’s a contest, so you have to “win” the opportunity to do so.) Here’s what to know about the position.

Ten Of The Best True Crime Podcasts Ever since Serial came along in 2014 and awakened the world to the wonders of podcasting, true crime fans have been looking for a way to recreate that high. The story of high school senior Hae Min Lee’s murder and the conviction of her ex-boyfriend, Adnan Sayed has since received... Read more

What the job entails

Basically, you watch 24 hours of true crime shows selected by the contest’s sponsor, MagellanTV, and then document your all-day-and-nighter on your social media channels. That viewing list includes:

Those who are first chosen for the task and then complete it will win $US2,400 ($3,149) and a one-year subscription to MagellanTV. And despite the contest’s catchy name, the winners will actually have 48 hours to do the watching and social media documentation.

This is the second year in a row that the streaming channel has held this contest, although instead of picking one person like last year, they’re selecting three lucky winners this time around.

10 Shows to Binge Before Their Final Seasons Drop It’s a new year, and a perfect time for fresh entertainment — or fresh to you, anyway. What I’m saying is, it’s time to start that show your friends have been raving about for years. I recommend picking one that is headed toward a definitive ending this year — the... Read more

How to apply

In order to be eligible, applicants must be at least 18 years of age and a resident of the United States. If that describes you, then fill out this application form. And although it’s not required, you also have the option of submitting a video explaining why you’re the best person for the job (which you submit with the application).