How to Connect Bluetooth Headphones to Your Apple TV

Unusual as it may sound, there are times when you just want to listen to the TV through your headphones. Like, say when the rest of your household is sleeping. So, how do you do it?

There are multiple variations and scenarios here, depending on which TV and headphones you have. In this article, we’ll be looking at how to watch programs on your Apple TV while listening through your headphones.

How to pair your Bluetooth headphones with Apple TV

The first thing to note here is that you don’t need Apple-branded headphones to take advantage of Bluetooth audio on the Apple TV. Any headphones that are Bluetooth enabled should work here. You will, however, need an Apple TV.

Here’s a step by step guide:

Make sure your device is in pairing mode as per its instructions. Open Settings on your Apple TV. Go to Remotes and Devices Select Bluetooth Find and select your device in the list.

You may be asked for a 4-digit pin to pair your accessory, but once entered your device should appear in the My Devices list.

When it comes time to unpair a Bluetooth device, this is how to do it:

Go to Settings on Apple TV Remotes and Devices Bluetooth Select your accessory and select Unpair Device.

Once your device has been paired for the first time, there’s an even faster way to connect from that point onwards. While on the Apple TV home screen, hold the Play/Pause button on your Apple TV remote and you can select your headphones from the list that pops up.

If you’re having issues there are a couple of things you can do to troubleshoot. Make sure you’re in range of the Apple TV, that your accessory is turned on and that both your Apple TV and Bluetooth device are updated with the latest software. If you see your accessory in the devices list but can’t connect to it, try unpairing and pairing it again.

This process isn’t just restricted to headphones either. If you have a Bluetooth enabled keyboard, mouse, game controller or speaker you can connect them to your Apple TV as well.

You can also connect more than one device to your Apple TV at a time. You can even create a theatre at home.

Now go forth and enjoy your entertainment as privately as you wish.