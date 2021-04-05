Level Up Your Life

Can You Make Yourself Like Yoga?

Micaela Heck

Published 10 hours ago: April 5, 2021 at 11:30 pm -
Filed to:adriene mishler
asanahospitality recreationhuman behaviorlenovo ideapad yoga 11sphysical exercisespiritual practicespiritualityvitalsyogayoga as exerciseyoga as therapy
Can You Make Yourself Like Yoga?
Photo: MilanMarkovic78, Shutterstock
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, hacks and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Lifehacker Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a fix.

I have never been a fan of yoga. I’ve tried it several times throughout my adult life as “yoga bodies” and yoga studios became inescapable, but I’m a relatively high-energy person who prefers running and other cardio if given the choice. And while the few yoga classes I experimentally took were challenging, they weren’t challenging in the way that I found satisfying — that is, running or bouncing around instead standing in one position until my muscles ache.

But I know that yoga is good for building strength, which is a weak point of mine; not to mention the mindfulness that’s built into the practice, which would be good for my anxious brain. I also recently sustained a minor knee injury, causing me to take a break from my usual running habit, so it felt like a good time to take over the Lifehacker Fitness Challenge and try to make myself like yoga by sticking with it for 30 days.

Getting started with yoga as a non-yoga person

I didn’t have to do any research for picking a yoga instructor. Even though I’ve been decidedly anti-yoga for some time, I’d heard about the very popular Adriene Mishler of Yoga With Adriene from multiple people (and outlets), and I can see why — her energy is approachable, down-to-earth, and calm without being a parodied cliché of a yoga teacher. Plus, her classes are a range of lengths — many being under 30 minutes — and most importantly, they’re free.

Because I’m relatively fit and decently flexible, I decided to forgo the basic “yoga-for-beginners” track and instead follow Adriene’s calendar for this month. (The theme of “Renew” sounded pretty good, too.)

The first video I tried was titled “Yoga for Concentration and Mental Focus,” and while I didn’t see how the particular session improved on either of those things, I did find it to be a pleasant 26-minute activity to do in the middle of a workday. Even the initial head-rocking she had me do at the beginning of the class felt surprisingly good and made me realise how little I think to stretch my neck.

By the end of the class, I was much hotter than I thought I would be from such a slow-moving exercise, and my back muscles felt the most worked-out they’ve been in a very long time. While I’m still not positive after this first class that I will become a true fan of yoga, I’ve had a positive enough experience to look forward to taking the next one. Stay tuned for the rest of my journey this month as I try to get into yoga and capture any benefits I find along the way.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.